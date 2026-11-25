Holiday House & Stroll Event Details

Fort Myers Woman's Community Club Holiday House

Pink, Red & Gingerbread Holiday House & Stroll 2026 Event Logo

Tour the decorated Burroughs and Langford-Kingston homes nine evenings in December for $5, plus storybook storefronts, a scavenger hunt and Santa on Dec. 12

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Holiday House & Stroll of Fort Myers Returns November 27 with Nine Nights of Historic Home Tours, Holiday Displays and Downtown ExperiencesNine special evenings of historic home tours, a festive downtown stroll, an interactive scavenger hunt, Candy Cane Lane and more invite visitors to experience the magic of the holidays in Fort Myers.The holiday season is getting a little more magical in downtown Fort Myers as the 2026 Holiday House & Stroll of Fort Myers returns beginning November 27, bringing together historic homes, festive downtown displays, local businesses, art, literacy and family-friendly holiday experiences.This year's celebration features a distinctive pink, red and gingerbread decorating theme, adding a colorful, charming touch to the season while celebrating Fort Myers' character and history.A highlight of the celebration is the opportunity to tour the historic Burroughs Home and Langford-Kingston Home, both beautifully decorated for the holidays and open for tours on nine evenings throughout December.The historic home tours begin with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, December 1, at 5 p.m., followed by additional tour dates on December 2–3, December 8–10 and December 15–17.Admission to the historic home tours is just $5 per person, with free admission for veterans with ID and children under five. Tickets are date-specific and must be purchased in advance.Beyond the historic homes, the Holiday Stroll officially opens November 27, inviting residents and visitors to explore downtown Fort Myers and experience the holiday spirit throughout the district. Participating downtown businesses will transform their storefronts with creative displays inspired by children's books, creating a festive, story-driven experience that encourages families to explore local shops and businesses.The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center will feature a 12-foot tree celebrating America's 250th anniversary, along with additional trees inspired by storybooks, including an international tree. Paintings created by local middle and high school students will also be on display, adding to the holiday and arts experience downtown.Visitors can also participate in a free interactive scavenger hunt. Participants can pick up a map and explore participating locations and holiday displays throughout downtown Fort Myers. Those who complete the experience can enter for a chance to win prizes, encouraging families and visitors to discover more of what downtown Fort Myers has to offer.Candy Cane Lane Comes to Life December 12On Saturday, December 12, Candy Cane Lane will come alive at Common Grounds Pocket Park with a saxophone quartet and Santa's arrival. This free community event will take place from 3:30–5:30 p.m. and will offer families an opportunity to enjoy live music, holiday fun and a visit from Santa.“Holiday House & Stroll is about bringing our community together and sharing the history, creativity and charm of downtown Fort Myers during one of the most special times of the year. From touring our beautiful historic homes and exploring the storybook storefronts to experiencing the incredible displays at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center and celebrating with Santa at Candy Cane Lane, there is something for everyone to enjoy,” said Leanne Luehrman, president of the Stroll and Fort Myers Woman's Community Club.Holiday House has a longstanding tradition in Fort Myers, dating back to 1956, and continues through the dedication of volunteers who are expanding the celebration to create an even more engaging holiday experience for residents and visitors alike.The event encourages exploration of downtown Fort Myers, supports local businesses and cultural institutions, and inspires an appreciation for reading, creativity and local history. Visitors are encouraged to make a day or evening of their experience by enjoying the area's restaurants, shops, galleries and other downtown attractions.2026 Historic Home Tour DatesDecember 1: Ribbon Cutting at 5 p.m.December 2–3December 8–10December 15–17Admission: $5 per person; free for veterans with ID and children under five. Tickets are date-specific.Purchase Tickets:Candy Cane Lane Santa EventSaturday, December 123:30–5:30 p.m.Common Grounds Pocket Park2208 First Street, Fort MyersFree Community Event. Saxophone Quartet. Santa's Arrival. Family FunThe Holiday Stroll opens November 27. Visitors can access the scavenger hunt map and additional event information through the event website.For more information, visit or follow Holiday House & Stroll of Fort Myers on social media.About Holiday House & Stroll of Fort Myers, Inc.Holiday House & Stroll of Fort Myers, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to continuing and expanding a beloved Fort Myers holiday tradition. Through historic home tours, downtown business participation, cultural programming, literacy initiatives and community events, the organization brings residents and visitors together to celebrate the holiday season while highlighting the history, creativity and local character of downtown Fort Myers.Media Contact:...239-676-3316

Vanessa Chaviano

LIV Digital Marketing

+1 239-676-3316

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Holiday House & Stroll of Fort Myers Returns Nov. 27 with Nine Nights of Historic Home Tours and Downtown Holiday Fun News Provided By LIV Digital Marketing November 25, 2026, 20:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.