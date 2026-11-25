New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sujay, a Samarth-class Offshore Patrol Vessel, concluded a three-day visit to Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, from November 23 to 25, aimed at strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation in Marine Pollution Response (MPR). As per a statement released during the deployment, the specialist Pollution Response team embarked onboard and conducted hands-on training for Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SLCG) personnel on MPR equipment operation and deployment, enhancing joint operational preparedness to ensure clean seas. The port call also featured a joint yoga session themed 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', a friendly volleyball match, and open-ship visits for local citizens to foster camaraderie and people-to-people ties. A key highlight was the embarkation of 22 NCC cadets, 03 officers, and 07 support staff participating in the India–Sri Lanka Maitri Sethu Yatra Joint International Cycling Expedition for sea passage from Trincomalee to Karaikal, scheduled to enter on Thursday. The release stated, Aligned with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the vision of SAGAR – Security and Growth for All in the Region, the visit of ICGS Sujay reinforces the enduring India–Sri Lanka maritime partnership and reaffirms commitment towards capacity building and safe, secure seas in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

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