Cairo [Egypt], November 26 (ANI): At least 30 people were killed and 15 others injured in a fire that broke out above the Ashara Tunnel in the Warraq district of Imbaba in Egypt's Giza Governorate, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population, said on Wednesday (local time). In a post on X, the ministry said the death toll had risen to 30 in a preliminary count, while 15 injured people had been shifted to Zayed Specialised Hospital, Imbaba General Hospital and Warraq Central Hospital for medical treatment. A truck swerved and crashed into the central reservation before overturning and triggering an explosion. The fire has since been extinguished, Al Jazeera reported, citing local media. The ministry said that 39 ambulances were participating in the rescue operations following the incident.“Health Minister raises alert level at the ministry's central crisis room, follows emergency and medical care for victims of the Warraq accident in Giza, and assigns his two deputies to go to the accident site and referral hospitals Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population, is monitoring the health repercussions of the fire that broke out above the Ashara Tunnel in the Warraq district of Imbaba, Giza Governorate. He ordered the alert level to be raised at the central crisis room at the ministry's headquarters, as well as at hospitals within the geographical area of the accident site. He also assigned his two deputies, Dr. Mohamed El-Tayeb and Dr. Amr Kandil, to go to the accident site and referral hospitals to monitor the situation on the ground," the Egyptian Ministry of Health said in a statement. Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar is monitoring the health repercussions of the fire and has ordered an increase in the alert level at the ministry's central crisis room at its headquarters, as well as at hospitals in the geographical area surrounding the accident site. The minister also assigned his two deputies, Mohamed El-Tayeb and Amr Kandil, to visit the accident site and referral hospitals to monitor the situation on the ground. The ministry said it was closely monitoring developments and coordinating with the relevant authorities to ensure that those injured receive the necessary medical care. It also extended its condolences to the families of the deceased and wished those injured a speedy recovery, adding that follow-up on the situation was ongoing. "The ministry stated that 39 ambulances are taking part in the rescue operations, noting that the accident has so far left 15 people injured, who were transferred to Zayed Specialized Hospital, Imbaba General Hospital, and Warraq Central Hospital. The death toll has risen to 30 in a preliminary count. The Ministry of Health and Population continues to closely monitor the situation and coordinate with the relevant authorities to ensure that the injured receive the necessary medical care. The ministry extends its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. Follow-up is ongoing," the post read. (ANI)

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