Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said around one lakh people are expected to attend the Constitution Day programme in Mysuru, asserting that Minister H.C. Mahadevappa will attend the event.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said Constitution Day is observed on November 26, the day the Constitution was adopted in 1949. He said the programme was earlier held every year in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. "This time I told Muniyappa that instead of holding it in Bengaluru every time, it should be held in Mysuru. Muniyappa agreed and convinced the Chief Minister. So the programme is happening in Mysuru," he said.

He said two programmes have been organised, with the first programme beginning at 11 am, while the Dalit Sangha committee's programme will be held at 4 pm, which he will inaugurate. When reporters repeatedly asked whether Minister H.C. Mahadevappa would attend, Siddaramaiah reacted sharply. "Why are you asking about Mahadevappa? Mahadevappa will come. Is his name not there in the invitation? Check. All MLAs' names are there," he said. "Is Mahadevappa not in our party? He will definitely come. We are not holding a separate convention; they are not doing separate social service. The DSS organisations are organising it; he will preside over it," he added.

Siddaramaiah accused the media of asking such questions to create division. "Why do you ask such questions? You do this to divide our people and divide the Congress party. If you ask whether he will come, everyone will come. Is he not a legal member of the Congress party? He is representing T. Narasipur constituency; he is also a member," he said. He ended by scolding the reporter for repeatedly raising the same question about Mahadevappa and his flex/banner. (ANI)