MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Epic Roofing continues providing reliable roofing, siding, gutter and construction services to homeowners throughout Denton, Texas.

- Wayne HornerDENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Epic Roofing, a locally owned roofing contractor based in Denton, Texas, continues to serve homeowners and businesses throughout North Texas with a full range of roofing, siding, gutter and general construction services. Led by owner Wayne Horner, the company has built its reputation on quality workmanship, dependable scheduling and clear communication with every client.Epic Roofing specializes in residential and commercial roof installation, repair and replacement, along with siding installation and repair, gutter cleaning and gutter guard installation. The company also takes on broader construction projects for property owners who need more than a single repair, giving clients the option to work with one contractor from inspection through completion.The company serves Denton and the surrounding North Texas communities, inspecting roofs for storm damage, aging shingles, leaks and ventilation issues before recommending a repair or replacement plan. Epic Roofing's team works directly with property owners to explain findings in plain language and provide clear estimates before any work begins.In addition to roofing and siding work, Epic Roofing's gutter services help homeowners protect their property from water damage caused by clogged or poorly installed gutter systems. The company's additional service categories, including construction and siding, allow it to support clients through larger renovation or storm recovery projects without bringing in multiple outside contractors.Epic Roofing is located at 3825 Market St #119 in Denton, Texas, and can be reached at 972-798-7874. More information about the company's services and service area is available at .About Epic RoofingEpic Roofing is a Denton, TX based roofing contractor offering roofing, siding, gutter cleaning and construction services to homeowners and businesses throughout North Texas. The company is owned and operated by Wayne Horner.

Wayne Horner

Epic Roofing

972-798-7874

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Epic Roofing Offers Expert Roofing, Siding and Gutter Services in Denton, Texas News Provided By Rotate Digital November 25, 2026, 20:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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