MENAFN - EIN Presswire) As Thanksgiving traffic fills Tampa Bay interstates, Brooks Law Group warns that the most dangerous moment of a crash near semi-trucks can be the second impact.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Thanksgiving traffic fills Tampa Bay interstates, Brooks Law Group warns that the most dangerous moment of a crash near semi-trucks can be the second impact.On a crowded interstate, the first collision isn't always the deadliest. A driver who survives a crash can still be hit by traffic that hasn't stopped, and when that second impact comes from a tractor-trailer, it can be fatal.That risk climbs this week. AAA expects 4.6 million Floridians to travel for Thanksgiving, and Tampa ranks among the nation's top domestic holiday destinations for AAA members. Those travelers share I-4, I-75 and I-275 with the commercial trucks that move freight through Tampa Bay every day.A crash on Interstate 75 earlier this year showed how quickly a second impact can follow the first. On March 3, a 25-year-old Tampa man's pickup struck the back of a box truck he was trying to pass near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The pickup overturned several times and he was ejected into the center lanes, where a northbound tractor-trailer struck and killed him.That second impact is where large trucks change the outcome. A loaded tractor-trailer needs far more distance to stop than a passenger vehicle, and its driver may not see a stalled car or a person on foot in time. The Florida Department of Transportation notes that congestion from an initial crash can lead to secondary crashes through distracted drivers, sudden stops and slowing traffic.Brooks Law Group, a Florida personal injury law firm representing people injured in serious vehicle and commercial truck accidents, urges drivers to make staying out of the path of a second impact their first priority.If You're in a Crash on a Busy Interstate: The First 60 Seconds1.If your car can move and no one is hurt, move it out of the travel lanes. Florida law requires it.2.If it can't move and you're stopped in an unsafe spot, turn on your hazard lights and stay buckled in.3.Never cross interstate lanes on foot.4.Call 911 or *FHP (*347) from your mobile phone.5.Follow directions from law enforcement and responders once they arrive.Other drivers share responsibility for preventing that second impact. Florida's Move Over law requires drivers to move over a lane for emergency, service, utility and disabled vehicles stopped on the roadside, or slow to 20 mph below the posted speed limit if they can't safely change lanes. Because disabled vehicles are covered, the law protects crash victims waiting on the roadside, and truck drivers must follow it like everyone else."Most people think the crash is the emergency," said Steve Brooks of Brooks Law Group. "On a busy interstate, the crash is the warning. The emergency is the 80,000-pound truck that hasn't stopped yet."Drivers stranded on Tampa Bay interstates can also get help from FDOT's Road Rangers, a free state service that helps clear congestion and prevent secondary crashes. To request one, call *FHP (*347) from a mobile phone and be ready to give the roadway, direction of travel and the last exit or landmark passed.The highest-risk drive may still be ahead: the weekend return trip, when tired drivers head home on the same crowded interstates. AAA's Thanksgiving travel period runs through Monday, Nov. 30. After any crash on a busy interstate, the first priority is staying out of the path of the next one.About Brooks Law GroupBrooks Law Group is a Florida personal injury law firm serving individuals and families throughout the state, with a particular focus on representing those injured in commercial vehicle accidents, including crashes involving trucks and other large commercial vehicles. The firm represents people injured in serious accidents and works to hold negligent parties accountable for the harm they cause.For more information, visit brookslawgroup.Media ContactHaven BlackmonBrooks Law Group800-LAW-3030...

Haven Blackmon

Brooks Law Group

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The First Crash Isn't Always the Deadliest: Thanksgiving Safety Steps for Tampa Drivers News Provided By Brooks Law Group November 25, 2026, 20:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law



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