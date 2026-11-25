MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Hamid Alam Scholarship for Future Doctors, a one-time award founded by Hamid Alam MD of New York, announces that applications are now open to undergraduate students across the United States who intend to pursue careers as physicians or medical professionals. The scholarship, administered from Bedford Hills, New York, invites applicants nationwide, regardless of city or state, to submit a personal essay for consideration by the May 15, 2027 deadline.

Hamid Alam MD established the scholarship to support students who demonstrate academic commitment, personal responsibility, and a genuine desire to help others through medicine. The program seeks candidates with a strong interest in healthcare, medicine, or patient care who are enrolled in or preparing for a college or university program. Eligibility extends to undergraduate students at the time of application who plan to become physicians or medical professionals.

Applicants must submit an essay responding to the prompt: "What does becoming a doctor mean to you, and how do you hope your future career will improve the lives of others?" The essay should explain the applicant's motivation for pursuing medicine, the experiences or values that have shaped their goals, and the kind of doctor they hope to become. Strong responses will demonstrate clear purpose, personal reflection, compassion, and a realistic vision for contributing to healthcare and the community.

The scholarship reflects the values Hamid Alam MD has developed throughout his career in medicine, medical education, and advanced imaging. A board-certified diagnostic radiologist and neuroradiologist, he earned his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Sylhet Mag Osmani Medical College and his Doctor of Medicine from The University of the State of New York. He has served as a director of Neuroradiology, mentored radiology residents, and held an Assistant Professor of Clinical Imaging appointment at NYIT. His professional affiliations have included leading healthcare institutions in New York.

"Medicine is a discipline built on knowledge, responsibility, and service," said Dr. Hamid Alam, New York. "This scholarship is intended to recognize students who take that responsibility seriously and who can articulate a thoughtful, realistic vision for how they will serve patients and communities."

One applicant will receive a one-time award of $1,000. The winner will be announced on June 15, 2027. The program is not an annual award; it is a single, one-time scholarship opportunity. Applications and full eligibility details are available at . The scholarship is open to undergraduate students across the United States and is not limited to residents of New York or any other city or state.

Hamid Alam MD notes that the selection process emphasizes clarity of purpose and personal reflection over academic metrics alone. Applicants are encouraged to write candidly about the values and experiences that inform their goals. The scholarship team reviews each essay for originality, coherence, and evidence of a genuine commitment to patient care.

About the Dr. Hamid Alam Scholarship for Future Doctors

The Dr. Hamid Alam Scholarship for Future Doctors is a one-time scholarship program founded by Hamid Alam MD, a New York-based physician, to support undergraduate students preparing for careers in medicine and healthcare. The program awards $1,000 to one student who demonstrates a strong interest in patient care, academic commitment, and a clear sense of purpose in pursuing medicine. Founded to encourage thoughtful reflection on the responsibilities of physicians, the scholarship operates nationwide and is not bound to any U.S. city or state. Its core mission is to support the next generation of medical professionals as they prepare to serve patients and communities.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Hamid Alam MD

Organization: Dr. Hamid Alam Scholarship for Future Doctors

Website:

Email:...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at