MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ahead of Black Friday on November 27, a study of U.S. Facebook and Instagram ads finds the Likely AI share rose from 15.0% in 2024 to 81.3% in 2026.

COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ahead of Black Friday on November 27, Originality has released a study finding that 81.3% of images in its 2026 sample of U.S. Facebook and Instagram Black Friday ads were classified as Likely AI, compared with 15.0% in 2024.The analysis examined 551 deduplicated static ad images across three Black Friday seasons. The largest increase occurred between 2025 and 2026, when the share classified as Likely AI rose by 55.1 percentage points. The findings raise questions about transparency around AI-generated or edited commercial imagery as shoppers evaluate holiday offers.The study's results by year were:2024: 18 of 120 images classified as Likely AI, or 15.0%.2025: 54 of 206 images classified as Likely AI, or 26.2%.2026: 183 of 225 images classified as Likely AI, or 81.3%.The two-year increase was 66.3 percentage points. The 2026 sample included 19 more images than the 2025 sample, including 129 more images classified as Likely AI.Why product imagery mattersAn advertisement may be a shopper's first view of a product. AI generation or editing can change the setting around an item, but it can also alter details that influence expectations about what is included in a purchase. A generated accessory beside a product, for example, could suggest that the accessory comes with the order.The study examines the prevalence of likely AI imagery in the collected samples. It does not establish that individual products were misrepresented, that an advertisement was fraudulent, or that shoppers experienced harm. It also does not distinguish fully generated images from images edited using AI.How the study was conductedOriginality searched the Meta Ad Library for the exact phrase "Black Friday" with the country set to the United States. The study included Facebook and Instagram ads with a single static image, using the recorded launch date in UTC.The collection windows each covered 15 days, from 18 days to four days before Black Friday, inclusive: November 11-25, 2024; November 10-24, 2025; and November 9-23, 2026.Videos, carousels and other multi-image creatives were excluded. Identical images appearing in multiple ads within a year were counted once. Images repeated across years were retained in their respective seasons, with the score reused for identical images.Images were analyzed using the detection model that powers Originality's Free AI Image Detector. Scores above 0.50 were classified as Likely AI. All 551 sampled images scored successfully.Advertiser coverage varies by year. The results describe detector classifications within the collected samples and should not be interpreted as the share of all Black Friday advertising or as verified production histories for individual images.The full Black Friday ad images study, including the graph and methodology, is available at .About OriginalityOriginality provides AI detection, plagiarism checking, fact checking and content review tools for publishers, marketers, agencies and businesses. The company publishes research on how generative AI is affecting digital content and consumer-facing information.

Jonathan Gillham

Originality

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Originality Flags 81.3% of Sampled 2026 Black Friday Ad Images as Likely AI News Provided By Originality November 25, 2026, 19:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Consumer Goods, Social Media, Technology



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