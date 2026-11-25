Simplifying Loan Document Preparation and Closing Workflows in Salesforce

New integration helps real estate lenders prepare loan documents using existing Salesforce data, reducing manual work and simplifying the closing process.

- Nema Daghbandan, CEO and Founding Attorney, Lightning DocsCUMMING, GA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cloud Maven, Inc, a provider of Salesforce-native lending software and automation solutions, announced the new LightningDocs connector, designed to help real estate and private lenders initiate disclosure and loan closing-document preparation directly from existing Salesforce records and workflows. The connector can be used as part of Cloud Maven, Inc's cmLending platform or as a standalone integration within an organization's existing Salesforce environment.By connecting borrower, guarantor, property, and approved loan information with the Lightning Docs platform, the integration helps lenders reduce duplicate entry, simplify document requests, and keep closing activities connected to day-to-day lending operations..: Lenders can initiate disclosure and closing-package requests within loan origination and approval processes, using information maintained in Salesforce across underwriting, closing, and servicing workflows..: Lenders using other origination or servicing tools can use Salesforce-based workflows to connect to Lightning Docs without adopting the entire cmLending platform.The connector supports lenders working across commercial real estate (CRE), debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) rental loans, residential transition loans (RTL), fix-and-flip and bridge financing, and ground-up construction lending. Lightning Docs provides applicable disclosure and loan closing-document packages for all business-purpose loan types across all 50 states. The availability and content of document packages depend on Lightning Docs product coverage, templates, and applicable lender and legal review..: Reuse information already stored in Salesforce to help avoid repetitive transcription during closing preparation..: Generate document requests from the lending process rather than switching to a disconnected document-preparation workflow..: Use borrower, property, and loan-term data from Salesforce to help reduce inconsistencies between systems..: Adopt the integration with cmLending or as an independent Salesforce connector, depending on the lender's technology stack..: Keep document request activity connected to the loan record and related lending workflows, subject to implemented connector features.“Lenders are under constant pressure to close deals efficiently while maintaining accuracy throughout the process. Integrating Lightning Docs with Salesforce and cmLending allows teams to seamlessly -use the loan data they already manage every day, reducing duplicate entry and helping document preparation fit more naturally into their lending workflows. Giving lenders a more connected process can help save time, improve data consistency, and create a smoother closing experience,” said Nema Daghbandan, CEO and Founding Attorney at Lightning Docs.See how Cloud Maven, Inc connects Salesforce loan data with Lightning Docs to initiate disclosure and closing-document requests. Watch our short walkthrough of the workflow within cmLending or through the standalone Salesforce connector.Click here to watch the, – demo.Cloud Maven, Inc continues to expand configurable Salesforce applications and integrations for lenders handling diverse lending products. The Lightning Docs connector complements loan origination, underwriting, approvals, payments, servicing, and document management already supported by cmLending, while remaining available for customers that prefer an independent connector.Cloud Maven, Inc develops Salesforce-native applications, integrations, and lending technology. Its cmLending platform supports origination, servicing, syndication, and loan management across commercial real estate, DSCR, RTL, construction, equipment, and business lending. Cloud Maven, Inc's broader ecosystem includes verification, document automation, payments, communications, compliance, and accounting integrations, all designed to work within Salesforce. Visit cloudmaveninc.Initially developed by nationally recognized private lending attorneys, Lightning Docs is the industry's leading automated loan document software for lenders who make business-purpose loans. The platform instantly produces attorney-grade, compliant loan documents across all 50 states. It covers every business-purpose loan type, including short-term bridge and fix-and-flip loans, 30-year DSCR rental loans, ground-up construction, and complex modifications. Lightning Docs is the official loan document software of the American Association of Private Lenders. More than 60% of the nation's top 50 private lenders use it, along with many of the country's largest Non-QM lenders. Since 2018, lenders have originated more than $100 billion using Lightning Docs. For more information, visit .: Cloud Maven, Inc |

Sonal Sharma

Cloud Maven, Inc

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Cloud Maven Integrates Lightning Docs to Simplify Loan Closings in Salesforce News Provided By Cloud Maven, Inc November 25, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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