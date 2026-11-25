NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrating its launch with a milestone billboard in Times Square, Dr. Lisha Antiqua's new book,“In To Me See: Reclaim Your Power, Rewrite Your Identity, and Come Home to Yourself,” offers a proven path for overcoming life's conditioning. Published by Spines, this transformative guide helps readers stop abandoning themselves for acceptance and finally answer the profound question: Who are you beneath everything life taught you to be?For decades, conventional recovery has focused heavily on managing pain, leaving many individuals surviving, adapting, and meeting the expectations of others without ever uncovering what they actually want from life. "In To Me See" shifts the national conversation from simply surviving painful experiences to actively reclaiming a whole, authentic identity. Drawing upon her deep professional and personal background in trauma and sexual abuse recovery, Dr. Antiqua provides a research-informed roadmap. She reveals how childhood conditioning dictates adult relationship patterns and offers a concrete method for survivors of trauma, trafficking, and self-abandonment to rebuild their lives from the inside out.The book provides readers with actionable frameworks to navigate the complexities of identity creation, exploring critical themes such as:The Root of Self-Abandonment: Why people lose themselves trying to be loved, accepted, or successful in unhealthy relationships.Conditioning vs. Authenticity: How childhood experiences silently govern adult identity, and how to break those cycles.Healing vs. Reclaiming: The vital distinction between managing the symptoms of painful experiences and stepping into absolute self-authority.Architecting a New Life: Practical tools to begin creating a daily reality based entirely on personal values, boundaries, and desires."For years, people survive, adapt, and please others without ever discovering who they truly are," says Dr. Antiqua. "Healing is not just about managing painful memories; it is about reclaiming your authentic identity and coming home to a self that is whole, sovereign, and entirely your own."“In To Me See: Reclaim Your Power, Rewrite Your Identity, and Come Home to Yourself” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author Dr. Lisha Antiqua holds a PhD in Transpersonal Psychology and is an author, transformational coach, and founder of Your Own University. While she is not a licensed therapist, Dr. Antiqua brings vital academic credibility and research-backed methodologies to her work on identity and self-worth through her signature Amazing YOU and Reclaim Intimacy methods. Her ultimate mission is to help readers and students end the cycle of abuse, empowering them to fully reclaim their personal identities and lives.Book DetailsTitle: In To Me See: Reclaim Your Power, Rewrite Your Identity, and Come Home to YourselfAuthor: Dr. Lisha Antiqua, PhDPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8-90657-854-9Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.

Elizabete Cipul

Spines

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Breakthrough Trauma Recovery Guide Restores Identity and Self-Authority for Survivors News Provided By Spines November 25, 2026, 20:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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