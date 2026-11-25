The Miami-based clipping company reports 2026 campaigns for Future, Gymshark, FotMob and Coinbase as brands add creator distribution to their launch plans.

- James Fetter, Co-Founder & CGO of ClipHaus

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ClipHaus runs clipping campaigns. Creators take a client's footage, music, or product content, cut it into short clips, and post them from their own accounts. The model gives one piece of content many different entry points, each reaching a different audience.

The milestone comes as short-form video plays a growing role in how people discover music and products. A 2026 report prepared by Luminate for TikTok found that 94% of songs that entered the Billboard Global 200 in 2025 went viral on TikTok first, up from 84% the year before.



A Year of Large Campaigns

The milestone follows a year of campaigns across music, sports and retail. ClipHaus reports the following results from recent work:

- Future, "The Real Me" album rollout: 70 million+ views across 6,000+ clips. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

- Future, "Ya Hit " featuring Drake, Travis Scott and Loe Shimmy: 12 million+ views across 1000+ clips on TikTok and Instagram Reels, built around the official sound ahead of the music video.

- FotMob, World Cup 2026: 100 million+ views across 15,000+ clips during the tournament.

- Gymshark, Onyx Collection: 50 million+ views across 18,000+ clips for the product drop.

- Coinbase x Aston Martin Formula One, United States Grand Prix: 15 million+ views across 17,000+ clips during race weekend.

The company's client list also includes Sony, Warner, Universal Music Group, Raising Cane's and Crocs.



Beyond Music: Gaming and International Campaigns

ClipHaus has also expanded into gaming and campaigns aimed at specific countries. For gaming clients, creators clip gameplay, trailers and streams. The company reports 23 million+ views for the open-world game OneState and 14 million+ views for the mobile strategy game Kingdom Clash.

For clients targeting a specific market, ClipHaus matches creators to the audience. The company reports that 80%+ of the audience for an Axe Casino campaign was in Australia, and 60% of the audience for an ARZ Urus campaign was in Spain.



How a Campaign Works

Each campaign starts with creative direction from the client. The client sets the rules: platforms, required tags and what content is off limits. Creators then cut and post clips from their own accounts, usually within 24 hours of receiving the footage.

ClipHaus reviews every submission against the client's guidelines. Clips that break the rules are rejected and not paid. The company also uses anti-bot detection to check that reported views are authentic, and sends clients reports twice a week.

ClipHaus says demand is growing as content becomes easier to make and harder to get seen. Instead of one polished post, clients get hundreds or thousands of creator edits, which helps them learn which moments people actually respond to.



About the Founders

ClipHaus was co-founded in 2025 by James Fetter and Peter Sint. Fetter came from the creator side of clipping and previously led a clipping community of 30,000 active creators. Sint, who serves as CEO, built his career in sales and in marketing across music and entertainment.

About ClipHaus

ClipHaus is a short-form content distribution company based in Miami, Florida. Through a network of more than 250,000 creators, it turns client footage, music and products into creator-made clips on TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and X. Clients include brands, record labels, artists, game studios and political campaigns. Learn more at cliphaus.

Victory Achionye

Cliphaus

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ClipHaus Surpasses 10 Billion Views as Its Creator Network Grows to More Than 250,000 News Provided By CLIPHAUS INC November 25, 2026, 20:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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