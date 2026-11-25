MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Bayut and dubizzle survey finds 72% of prospective buyers intend to purchase for personal use, while sellers demonstrate a considered approach to pricing and negotiation

DUBAI, UAE – November 2026: Homeownership remains a key motivation for prospective property buyers in the UAE, with 72% of surveyed buyers planning to purchase a property for personal use. This interest is reflected against a backdrop of continued property market activity, with Dubai recording approximately AED 34.7 billion in property sales in October, an increase of around 18% compared with September, according to analysis of Dubai Land Department (DLD) transaction records. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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New consumer survey findings from Bayut and dubizzle also highlight sustained confidence in the market, with almost half (46%) of prospective homebuyers expecting residential property prices to increase over the next 12 months. Looking further ahead, six in ten respondents said they feel either confident or cautiously optimistic about the UAE property market over the next five years.

The survey highlights the personal motivations behind purchasing decisions. Alongside the 72% planning to buy for personal use, attractive pricing and personal or family needs emerged as the leading motivations for purchasing a property. This underlines the importance buyers place on finding a home that offers the right combination of value, location and suitability for their individual requirements.

Research is also an important part of the homebuying journey. Almost half (49%) of prospective buyers said they are in the online research phase, reflecting how digital platforms are helping people explore communities, compare properties and understand available opportunities before making a purchase.

Insights from homeowners actively visiting Bayut and dubizzle Property who participated in the survey offer a closer look at how engaged sellers are approaching the market. Among this audience of survey respondents, 68% indicated plans to sell in the near term, 46% immediately and a further 22% within the next three months. Rather than signalling a market-wide wave of owners rushing to exit, these figures reflect strong transactional intent among homeowners already exploring their next move.

On pricing, 79% of these prospective sellers said they would list their properties at or below current market levels, demonstrating a clear grasp of competitive positioning. In an increasingly transparent UAE property market, where buyers have ready access to comparable listings and transaction data, owners recognise that realistic pricing is key to standing out and attracting a wider pool of buyers. Meanwhile, 69% are open to negotiation, with most willing to consider adjustments of up to 5%. This points to a balanced mindset: sellers are setting grounded expectations around their property's value while remaining flexible enough to facilitate constructive deal-making.

The survey also explored the reasons behind selling. Only 16% of respondents identified benefiting from current property values as their primary motivation, highlighting that selling decisions can extend beyond market performance and reflect a range of individual circumstances.

Fibha Ahmed, VP of Property Sales at Bayut and dubizzle, said:

“The findings reflect the different considerations shaping property decisions across the UAE. For many buyers, purchasing a home is a personal milestone, which makes finding the right property, location and value particularly important. At the same time, sellers are approaching the process with an understanding of how their properties are positioned in the market and the importance of engaging with prospective buyers. With access to more information than ever before, both sides can make better-informed decisions and move towards transactions that meet their respective needs.”

The findings also highlight the increasingly important role of digital platforms throughout the property journey. Buyers can explore listings, compare communities and access transaction information, while sellers can use comparable listings and property valuation tools to understand how their properties are positioned within the market.

This access to information is helping make the property journey more transparent and accessible, allowing both buyers and sellers to approach decisions with a clearer understanding of available opportunities and market values.

Taken together, the findings offer a picture of a market where homeownership remains an important driver of buyer interest, while sellers continue to bring properties to market with an emphasis on competitive pricing. With both sides placing value on research, property suitability and a clear understanding of market conditions, access to reliable information remains an important part of the transaction journey.