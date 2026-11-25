Pott's puffy tumour affected the frontal bone and required urgent surgery to prevent serious complications Treatment controlled the infection and included reconstruction of part of the forehead with a custom titanium implant

Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026 - SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced the successful treatment of a 40-year-old father of two at SEHA's Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) after a long-standing sinus condition developed into a rare and potentially life-threatening complication. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The patient had experienced sinus problems for several years. During the latest episode, he developed severe forehead pain and swelling and eventually became unable to open his right eye. The symptoms left him exhausted, disrupted his concentration at work, and caused growing concern about the effect on family life.

Assessment by SKMC's ear, nose, and throat (ENT) team confirmed Pott's puffy tumour, an uncommon condition in which an infection in the frontal sinus spreads to the frontal bone. In this case, the condition had caused abscesses and was extending toward the tissues surrounding the brain, making prompt intervention essential.

Following specialist assessment, the surgical team consequently cleared the affected area, drained the abscesses, and reconstructed part of his forehead using a custom titanium implant.

Dr. Remon Bazak, Consultant in Otolaryngology, Head, and Neck Surgery at SEHA SKMC, said:“The location and extent of the condition created a risk of serious complications. Treatment therefore had to address both the active infection and the damage it had caused. Careful surgical planning enabled us to control the condition and reconstruct the affected area while preserving function and appearance.”

After treatment, he became pain-free, regained his energy, and returned to work and daily life normally.

The patient said:“The team explained each stage clearly and acted quickly, which reassured me during a very difficult time. I am grateful to everyone at SKMC for the care I received and for helping me return to the people and activities that matter most to me.”

This case highlights the importance of seeking medical assessment when sinus symptoms become severe or persistent, particularly when accompanied by intense forehead pain, visible swelling or symptoms affecting the eye. Prompt evaluation can help clinicians identify uncommon complications and begin appropriate treatment before the condition progresses.

The outcome reflects SKMC's coordinated approach to complex ENT, head, and neck care, combining specialised assessment, surgical planning, infection management, and reconstruction. As part of SEHA's healthcare network, SKMC continues to provide personalised care for patients requiring advanced ENT and skull-base assessment and surgery throughout Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostics, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operator of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises the following:

About SEHA:

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a significant number of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to continuously improving customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 2600 beds, 70 areas of ambulatory care, family care, urgent care, 6 dialysis centres, and 4 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 132,000 inpatients annually, conduct 52,000 surgeries, and treat more than 6.7 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 20,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel.

To find out more about SEHA's specialised clinic or to book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app or WhatsApp: 02 410 2200.