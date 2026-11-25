MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The Ethereum Foundation has recommended switching to the Keccak-256 hash function as the basis for the network's cryptographic defenses against both future quantum threats and nearer-term AI-assisted attacks, according to a Nov. 24 blog post. The move favors a nearly 20-year-old design over Poseidon, a newer alternative Ethereum researchers had spent years trying to harden for advanced proof systems.

Hash functions are the“fingerprints” used to turn arbitrary data into fixed-length outputs that allow networks to verify integrity. In the Foundation's framing, the hash choice becomes a foundational security decision: if it fails, downstream cryptographic mechanisms can fail with it-an issue that becomes especially sensitive as developers plan for post-quantum security.

The Ethereum Foundation says Keccak-256 should underpin parts of Ethereum's post-quantum (and post-AI) security approach. After evaluating multiple candidates- including SHA-256, Poseidon, BLAKE2 and BLAKE3-Keccak-256 was selected due to security considerations outweighing performance differences. The Foundation highlights that quantum resistance is the long-term objective, but AI-assisted attack pressure is an immediate concern. Because Ethereum has used Keccak-256 for addresses since launch, the Foundation claims client teams could reuse existing code rather than build and validate a new hash implementation from scratch. While the recommendation is new, core developers have not formally approved the Ethlabs proposal, and a broader quantum-resistance roadmap remains in place.

Key takeawaysWhy Ethereum is revisiting hash-function security

The Foundation's blog post frames the decision around the risk that quantum computing could eventually undermine widely used cryptographic assumptions. In that scenario, cryptographic weaknesses become easier to exploit once attackers gain practical quantum capabilities.

At the same time, the Foundation acknowledges a second threat vector that is happening now: AI-assisted attacks. Rather than treating AI as a future concern, it argues that security teams need to account for how increasingly capable systems can accelerate adversarial techniques against existing protocols.

Ethlabs co-founder Julian Ma, who is quoted in the coverage as describing the effort as among the largest undertaken in blockchain beyond Ethereum itself, emphasized the strategic nature of the decision. The Foundation's own reasoning points to the critical role that the selected hash function would play in Ethereum's broader post-quantum security posture.

Keccak-256 chosen after weighing five candidates

According to the Foundation, the initial research focus was not just security-performance tradeoffs mattered too. However, as the team's work progressed, improvements in cryptographic proof systems altered the balance between speed and safety.

One candidate the Foundation moved away from was SHA-256, despite its widespread use in Bitcoin. The Foundation cited collision issues that, per the blog post, affect more than half of SHA-256's collision-resistance protections, undermining confidence in its suitability for Ethereum's goals.

Poseidon-previously a primary focus-was designed in 2019 specifically to serve zero-knowledge proof workloads. Traditional hashes such as SHA-256 can be“painfully slow” for these proof constructions, which is why Poseidon attracted attention. But the Foundation noted that reduced-round variants of Poseidon remained vulnerable to attacks, and that later advances in the performance of SNARKs reduced the speed advantage that had helped Poseidon look more attractive in earlier comparisons.

The Foundation also evaluated BLAKE2 and BLAKE3, general-purpose hash functions used in contexts such as VPN tooling and the Linux kernel. While the blog post acknowledges their speed, it says limited work into their resistance profile led the Foundation to rule them out for use in Ethereum's network security.

Ultimately, the Foundation states that security became the deciding factor once SNARK performance improved enough to reduce Poseidon's practical edge. In that context, Keccak-256 emerged as the strongest option among the candidates it assessed, helped by what the Foundation describes as nearly two decades of resistance to attacks.

AI pressure meets post-quantum planning

The Foundation's recommendation ties two timelines together: quantum computing as a long-term risk and AI as an immediate accelerant for attack strategies.

Ma, speaking to Cointelegraph in connection with his Nov. 11 approach to post-quantum and post-AI resistance on Ethereum, argued that quantum matters but that AI is“here today” and is already disrupting security assumptions across industries. He also pointed to Ethereum's operational stance-describing the network as maintaining“100% uptime” while the ecosystem remains proactive about security and prioritizes it above other concerns.

In the Foundation's own text, it suggests that Keccak-256 has, so far, not shown signs of being meaningfully impacted by AI-assisted attacks. That claim serves as part of the justification for using Keccak-256 now rather than waiting for a fully quantum-proof migration later.

The Foundation's view also reflects community alignment on sequencing. Ma said most core developers want post-quantum security to be the first priority, with remaining debate focused on what other upgrades should follow around it. That ordering matters because cryptographic migrations are difficult: they tend to touch multiple layers of client and consensus logic, and they require careful coordination across implementations.

What changes-and what doesn't-if Keccak is adopted

The Foundation argues that choosing Keccak-256 could require relatively little new code for Ethereum client teams. Ethereum has used Keccak-256 for its addresses since launch, which the Foundation says allows teams to reuse existing code paths rather than building and validating an entirely new hashing algorithm from scratch.

Beyond application-layer usage, the blog post also recommends that the consensus layer-currently relying on SHA-256 for certain hashing operations-gradually transition those specific consensus hashing tasks over to Keccak. The emphasis on“certain hashing operations” suggests an incremental path rather than a single disruptive replacement across all consensus hashing logic at once.

However, the recommendation does not automatically translate into a finalized engineering plan. The coverage notes that core developers have not approved the Ethlabs proposal described in this thread, and that the Ethlabs published roadmap still targets December 2029 for quantum resistance.

For investors, traders, and builders, the practical implication is that Ethereum's long-term cryptography upgrades are moving into more concrete territory, but timelines and scope remain subject to ongoing review. Hash-function selection may not be visible to users, yet it determines the safety margin for multiple cryptographic components that underpin transaction integrity and proof systems.

Readers should watch next for how the recommendation is evaluated in developer discussions-especially whether consensus-layer migration details are agreed upon-and whether new research further changes the perceived balance between Keccak-256, Poseidon, and other candidates as SNARK and AI-assisted attack capabilities continue to evolve.

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