MENAFN - Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran man deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador in what US officials called an“administrative error,” said he“can breathe freely” after arriving to Spain.

“Today we celebrate because I not only feel victorious and we won the fight,” Abrego Garcia said at press conference Wednesday.“This time because I'm leaving with my freedom, not like before when they took me out inhumanely.”

Abrego Garcia's battle was one of several high-profile legal disputes over the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. He was mistakenly deported last year to CECOT, a notorious Salvadoran mega-prison, only to be brought back to face criminal charges after the US Supreme Court ordered the government to facilitate his return to the US.

He arrived in Madrid Wednesday after the 18-month legal battle where the government had sought to deport him to African countries, including Liberia. He had also faced a US human smuggling prosecution until a US judge in May dismissed the charges, concluding the government brought the case in retaliation for his fight against deportation.

“We are going to continue to fight for all the people that are experiencing an injustice,” Abrego Garcia said.“Clearly the government did not decide where my story continues. My family and I decide where my story goes from here.”

In 2019, an immigration court issued an order prohibiting the government from removing him to El Salvador after the court found he faced danger from a gang that had targeted his family.

Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, his American attorney, said Wednesday that Abrego Garcia traveled to Spain under a tourist visa for a“short term” stay. The US government was required by court order to lift“all impediments” that barred Abrego Garcia from leaving the country, including removing him from a no-fly list.

Abrego Garcia, whose wife and son are American citizens, could be eligible to return to the US as a legal permanent resident. But, he will need waivers from the State Department, which Secretary of State Marco Rubio will not grant, Sandoval-Moshenberg said.

“It is going to be up to the next administration to reunite this family as quickly as possible,” he said.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland who met with Abrego Garcia in the Salvadoran prison last year, said the Trump administration had engaged in a“vendetta” against him.

“Kilmar and his family are relieved that he is now in a place of his choosing, a free man and living with dignity,” Van Hollen said.“I think the message for all of us is that it's never wrong to stand up for our Constitution. It's never wrong to stand up for the rule of law.”

Both immigration advocates and the Trump administration said that Abrego Garcia's departure was a win.

Ama Frimpong, chief of services and legal advocacy at We Are CASA, said rather than being deported, Abrego Garcia made the“choice” in where he went.

“This is what we fight form the freedom to choose how we live with safety and dignity,” she said.

Meanwhile, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin issued a statement taking credit for Abrego Garcia's exit. He labeled Abrego Garcia as a“human trafficker” and“MS-13 gang member.”

Abrego Garcia has denied the government's allegations.

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