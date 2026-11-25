MENAFN - UkrinForm) To address these challenges, the country must shift to long-term planning, as its future existence depends on its ability to develop. This is the view expressed by Yevhen Hlibovytsky, director of the Frontier Institute, in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to the expert, despite the existential nature of Russia's aggression, war is, in terms of complexity, one of the simplest challenges Ukraine has faced in the 21st century.

“We know exactly who our enemy is. In a way, we are 'fortunate' that, despite its enormous resources, it is inefficient. Russia thinks in 19th-century terms and is technologically backward,” Hlibovytsky said.

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He noted that Ukraine can compensate for its lack of resources through international coalitions and support from partners, particularly the European Union, which can help restore destroyed infrastructure and lost opportunities.

At the same time, the country needs to build an effective system of governance and decision-making. In the expert's view, the state should become a mechanism for collective action rather than an instrument for extracting rents at society's expense.

In this context, Hlibovytsky highlighted the importance of decentralization reform, which helps move away from a rent-seeking model of governance, since the benefits of collective action are most apparent at the local level.

Among other serious challenges, the expert cited the possibility of a change in the role of international partners, particularly the United States, which is currently limiting Ukraine's ability to defend itself. He also emphasized the demographic challenge, which will require Ukraine to establish an entirely new system of institutions.

Hlibovytsky identified the modernization of social ethics as another necessary area of change, including the modernization of Orthodox Christianity, which, he said, must free itself from authoritarian influences and rethink its attitude toward human agency.

The expert also stressed that Ukraine needs a new approach to developing leadership. Leadership should come not only from state institutions but also from the church, business, civil society, academia, and the military.

At the same time, Hlibovytsky warned that Ukraine continues to focus primarily on short-term solutions, even though it must think strategically in light of the threat of losing its statehood in the future.

“I would suggest using a simple criterion: does the current situation pose a strategic threat that Ukraine might no longer be on the world map in the 22nd century? At present, that threat is very high,” he emphasized.

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Asked whether life itself would force Ukraine to mature, the expert said the country had no other choice.

“We simply will have no other option. Whether we like it or not, we have only two choices: development or death,” Hlibovytsky concluded.

As reported, on November 20, the European Commission allocated an additional €7.9 billion to Ukraine to support the country's financial needs and the functioning of its public administration. This was the largest single disbursement under the Ukraine Facility.

Photo: Ukrinform