MENAFN - GetNews)"Trivas Media wordmark on a navy background for an analysis of how AI assistants choose which businesses to recommend."AI assistants now recommend local businesses to millions of people, yet ChatGPT names only about 1.2% of the locations Google shows in its map results. Trivas Media sets out what decides which businesses make the list.

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom - November 25, 2026 - Someone who asks ChatGPT to recommend a surveyor, solicitor or dentist nearby will usually be given two or three names. Most businesses won't be among them, even if they rank well on Google, according to UK-based search agency Trivas Media.

SOCi's 2026 Local Visibility Index looked at around 350,000 locations belonging to 2,751 brands. On average, those businesses appeared in Google's local map results 35.9% of the time. ChatGPT recommended 1.2% of them. Gemini recommended 11% and Perplexity 7.4%.

Customers are asking these tools. BrightLocal's 2026 Local Consumer Review Survey found that 45% of US consumers had used an AI tool for a local business recommendation, up from 6% a year earlier, with ChatGPT the most used at 31%. OpenAI said in February 2026 that ChatGPT had passed 900 million weekly users, and Google says AI Mode has more than 1 billion monthly users.

Google itself sends fewer clicks than it did. When Pew Research Center tracked the searches of 900 US adults in 2025, people clicked a result in 8% of visits when Google showed an AI summary, against 15% when it didn't.

How do AI assistants choose which businesses to recommend?

AI assistants search the web, read the pages they find and recommend the businesses those pages describe most clearly and consistently. There is no list to apply to and no fee to pay. Trivas Media, which tracks AI answers for its clients each month, finds that five things make the most difference.

1. A website that answers the question plainly. AI tools quote pages that say what a business does, where and for whom in the first few lines. A separate page for each service and each area a business covers gives them far more to work with than one page listing everything.

2. The same facts everywhere. Name, address, phone number, opening hours and services should match on the website, Google Business Profile, Bing Places and the main directories. When sources disagree, an AI tool has less reason to trust any of them.

3. Reviews with detail. BrightLocal found that 97% of people who use AI for recommendations at least sometimes check the answer against real reviews. Reviews that mention the service and the town also give AI tools something specific to repeat.

4. Mentions on other websites. Trade bodies, local news, industry directories and lists of recommended firms all count. An AI tool is more likely to repeat a claim it finds in several independent places than one it finds only on the business's own site.

5. Sound technical SEO underneath. A slow site, a page blocked from crawlers or a site missing from Bing's index can't be read, however good the writing is. Bing Webmaster Tools is free and shows whether Bing has indexed a site.

Is SEO still worth doing for AI search?

Yes. Every one of those five points is ordinary SEO done carefully, and the AI tools draw on the same web that search engines rank. The difference is in the numbers. Google shows ten results and a map with three businesses. An AI answer often names two or three firms in total, so missing out costs more.

How can a business check whether AI assistants recommend it?

The simplest check is to ask the tools the way a customer would, such as "Who's the best [service] in [town]?", in ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Google's AI Mode, then note which businesses each one names and which websites it cites. Repeating the same questions each month shows whether anything is changing. The cited websites show where the information is coming from, which is usually where to start.

A step-by-step guide is at , and a guide to Google's AI Overviews is at .

About Trivas Media

Trivas Media is a UK search agency offering SEO, AI search optimisation, websites built for search and digital PR to businesses, charities and brands worldwide. It sells fixed-price monthly search plans and the Search Blueprint, a one-off review with a 90-day plan. The team has worked in SEO, digital PR and websites for more than 12 years. Find out more at