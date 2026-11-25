MENAFN - GetNews) A statewide analysis of Colorado crash data from 2021 through July 2026 finds bicycle crashes far more likely than other crash types to result in injury or fatality.

Fort Collins, CO - Nov. 25, 2026 - Hadfield Stieben & Doutt LLC, a personal injury law firm in Fort Collins, has released a new data study examining bicycle crashes across Colorado. The analysis draws on Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) crash records from January 1, 2021, through July 22, 2026, and covers the entire state, with city-level comparisons among the top 25 cities for bicycle crashes. The firm conducted the study in partnership with data visualization firm 1Point21 Interactive.

Key Findings



80% of bicycle crashes resulted in an injury or fatality, compared with 26% of other crash types.

Roughly 58% of bicycle crashes occurred at intersections.

Crashes with no reported bicycle or pedestrian facility nearby made up fewer than 5% of the crashes compared, but accounted for one-third of fatal bicycle crashes.

Failure to yield the right of way was the most frequently reported contributing driver action, appearing in 1,658 crashes, about 77% more than the 939 crashes involving careless driving.

Among the top 25 cities for bicycle crashes, Boulder recorded the highest rate, at 379.47 bicycle crashes per 100,000 residents. Aurora had the highest share of bicycle crashes involving at least one fatality among those cities, at 2.55%.



"What stands out most is how often bicycle crashes end in injury or fatality compared with other crash types," said a Senior Research Analyst at 1Point21 Interactive. "Intersections and the presence or absence of bicycle and pedestrian facilities are places where street design and driver attention can have an outsized effect."

Why This Matters for Bicycle Safety

The findings point to intersections as the setting for most bicycle crashes in Colorado. With roughly 58% of crashes occurring there, intersection design, crosswalk visibility, and driver yielding behavior are areas where cities and transportation planners can focus attention. The high number of crashes involving a failure to yield highlights how much drivers' decisions at the moment of a crash matter. Because the study includes city-level results, residents can also see where bicycle crashes are most common in their own communities.

Methodology

The study uses CDOT crash records from January 1, 2021, through July 22, 2026, covering all of Colorado. A bicycle crash is any CDOT record that includes at least one bicyclist. Records coded as "NA," "Other," or unspecified were excluded from some breakdowns, and percentages use the remaining records. Monthly trend analysis uses only full calendar years, which excludes 2026, and the 2026 data is preliminary and subject to revision. Per-100,000 rates use each city's 2023 U.S. Census Bureau population estimate.

To explore interactive maps of the crash hotspots in Denver, Fort Collins, and Colorado Springs, visit the full study:

About Hadfield Stieben & Doutt LLC

Hadfield Stieben & Doutt LLC is a Northern Colorado law firm serving people injured in car, motorcycle, truck, and bicycle accident cases in Fort Collins. Partner Gordon M. Hadfield was selected to the 2025–2026 Colorado Super Lawyers list, and one of the firm's attorneys is recognized in The Best Lawyers in America. If you or a loved one has been injured, contact Hadfield Stieben & Doutt LLC at (970) 221-2800 or visit for a free consultation.