MENAFN - GetNews)"Partisan Disruptor FRTs tested by Pew Pew Tactical"Pew Pew Tactical has published its 2026 guide to the best forced reset triggers by platform, naming top picks for the AR-15, Taurus TX22, MP5, Glock, FN PS90, and AK. Based on hands-on testing, the guide compares price, installation difficulty, reliability, and tuning needs. It also covers the legal landscape, urging readers to check state and local laws before buying.

Austin, TX - Nov. 25, 2026 - Pew Pew Tactical, a leading firearms review and education site, today published "Best Forced Reset Triggers (FRTs) by Platform [2026]," a buyer's guide that names one top pick for each of six popular firearm platforms.

Forced reset triggers use the firearm's cycling action to reset the trigger, allowing much faster follow-up shots. New models now reach the market regularly, and quality varies widely from one to the next. The guide, written by Editor and Senior Review Analyst Wyatt Sloan, is designed to help shooters sort the reliable options from the rest.

Picks include recommendations for the AR-15, Taurus TX-22, HK MP5 & clones, Glock, FN PS90, & AK variants.

Each pick comes with a breakdown of pros and cons, a 1-to-5 installation difficulty rating, and tuning advice. The guide is candid about trade-offs: the AR-15 pick may need buffer or gas adjustments, the AK pick is a newer design that can be hard to find in stock, and Glock FRTs in general are recommended for range use only because of reliability concerns.

Several Pew Pew Tactical team members contributed hands-on testing across platforms, using trigger time on full-auto firearms as a baseline. Products were judged on features, platform compatibility, ease of installation and tuning, durability, smoothness, and price.

The guide also addresses the legal picture. According to the article, FRTs are currently legal under federal law for non-handgun platforms, FRTs for grip-fed pistols sit in a legal gray area, and 16 states have legislation that specifically restricts or bans the devices. Pew Pew Tactical advises readers to check state and local laws before buying or installing one.

The full guide is available at

About Pew Pew Tactical

Pew Pew Tactical is an independent firearms review and education site founded in 2015 by Eric Hung. Its team tests guns, optics, ammunition, and gear hands-on and publishes reviews, buyer's guides, and how-to content in a plain, approachable style. The site reaches millions of readers each month and is published by Pew Pew Media, Inc. Learn more at pewpewtactical.