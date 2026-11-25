MENAFN - GetNews) Canadian author Elizabeth Jean Olivia Gagnon combines personal storytelling, country inspired experiences, tea recipes and interactive exercises to offer readers a different way to explore life's challenges and lessons.

CORNWALL, ONTARIO, CANADA - Nov. 25, 2026 - Canadian author Elizabeth Jean Olivia Gagnon, known as Miss Liz, presents her T-E-A Book Collection, a three book series that brings together personal experiences, creative storytelling, educational facts and practical exercises. The collection explores life's challenges, personal growth, grief, resilience and the importance of understanding ourselves and others.

Published in 2023 in collaboration with Rebecca Adams Publishing House, the collection is built around three themes: T Equals Teaching, E Equals Educational and A Equals Awareness. Rather than following a conventional chapter format, the books use sections such as T One, T Two, E One, E Two and A One. This structure encourages readers to explore selected words and ideas from different perspectives and consider how their own experiences have shaped their stories.

Each book takes readers on a country inspired journey, connecting personal storytelling with learning experiences.

T Equals Teaching explores Miss Liz's personal journey through difficult childhood experiences, resilience and the process of finding her voice. Alongside her story, readers discover interesting facts about Turkey, a Turkish tea recipe and practical self help exercises designed to encourage reflection and personal development.

E Equals Educational focuses on grief and the different ways people experience and process loss. Drawing from Miss Liz's personal experiences, including the loss of her daughter, the book highlights how grief can take many forms and how some experiences may not always be recognised or understood by others. The journey continues through England, with educational facts, an English tea recipe and interactive exercises.

A Equals Awareness explores Miss Liz's experience living with a neurological condition known as Functional Neurological Disorder (FND), formerly referred to as conversion disorder. The book encourages greater awareness and understanding of experiences that are often misunderstood. Readers are also introduced to Australia through country facts, a tea recipe and activities that encourage self reflection. The final book also creates an opportunity for readers to connect with Miss Liz about future collaborations.

What makes the collection different is its combination of personal storytelling, country inspired learning, humour, tea culture and interactive workbook experiences. It offers an alternative to conventional memoirs by inviting readers to participate, reflect and connect with the themes throughout the books.

The inspiration behind Miss Liz's approach goes back to her childhood. At four years old, her Oma introduced her to the words“Reflect, Recharge and Release,” encouraging her to believe in her own T-E-A: her story, her experiences and the strength within her.

As the Founder and Creator of Miss Liz's Tea Parties and host of Teatime with Miss Liz, she continues to use storytelling and conversation to encourage awareness, education and meaningful connections.

“It starts with you and ends with you. Believe in your own T-E-A. Your story matters, and being different is your gift to the world.”

For Miss Liz, the collection represents more than three books. It is an invitation to recognise personal experiences, learn from different perspectives and understand that every individual has a story worth sharing.

Her guiding message remains: “Do Different, Get Different Results.”

About Elizabeth Jean Olivia Gagnon (Miss Liz)

Elizabeth Jean Olivia Gagnon, known as Miss Liz, is a Canadian author, humanitarian and advocate based in Cornwall, Ontario. She is the Founder and Creator of Miss Liz's Tea Parties and the host of Teatime with Miss Liz. Through her books, community initiatives and conversations, she encourages personal growth, education, awareness and connection.

Instagram: @misslizsteatime YouTube: @Misslizsteatimes