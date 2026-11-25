MENAFN - GetNews) Super Lawyers has selected Neil Kalra of Kalra Law Firm to its New York list every year from 2020 through 2026, seven years running, as a Top Rated Personal Injury attorney. Kalra's practice concentrates on construction accident claims for injured workers across New York City.

New York, NY - Nov. 25, 2026 - Neil Kalra, founding attorney of Kalra Law Firm and an NYC construction injury lawyer who represents workers hurt on job sites across the five boroughs, has been selected to Super Lawyers as a Top Rated Personal Injury attorney every year from 2020 through 2026.

With the 2026 list, that is the seventh year running. Super Lawyers records the designation on Kalra's profile as Top Rated Personal Injury attorney, on the New York list, and shows“Selected to Super Lawyers: 2020 - 2026”. Super Lawyers states that its selection is peer influenced and research driven, and that it names the top 5 percent of attorneys in each list.

The recognition is in personal injury law with a specialty in construction accident injuries.

Labor Law 240 and 241(6) Claims Make Up Much of an NYC Construction Injury Lawyer's Caseload

Kalra Law Firm brings New York Labor Law 240 and 241(6) claims for construction workers injured on job sites throughout New York City.

The firm handles cases involving falls from heights, scaffolding and ladder collapses, crane accidents, heavy machinery injuries, and electrocutions. Most of the workers the firm represents are union members. Labor Law 240, the scaffold law, and Labor Law 241(6) set out duties owed to workers on New York construction sites, and claims under those sections are a regular part of the firm's filings.

Offices Across the City Keep an NYC Construction Injury Lawyer Close to the Job Sites

Kalra Law Firm serves injured workers from offices in Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County and Manhattan.

Kalra has been licensed to practice in New York since 1999 and graduated from Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center. He speaks English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish, which matters on a caseload drawn from construction crews across the city.

Kalra Law Firm represents construction workers and their families in personal injury matters in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island and the surrounding counties. The practice is limited to the injury side of construction work: the circumstances of the accident, the duties owed on the site, and the claims that follow from them. Neil Kalra founded the firm and continues to practice there.

The 2026 selection is the seventh consecutive listing. Injured workers and union representatives can reach the firm at its Queens office.

Neil Kalra, NYC construction injury lawyer at Kalra Law Firm

About Kalra Law Firm

Kalra Law Firm is a New York personal injury practice founded by Neil Kalra, who has been licensed to practice in New York since 1999. The firm concentrates on construction accident claims, representing injured workers, many of them union members, under New York Labor Law 240 and 241(6). Its mission is to secure full compensation for workers hurt on job sites and their families. The firm serves clients from offices in Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County and Manhattan.