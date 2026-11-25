MENAFN - GetNews) CD Bioparticles introduces a line of In Vivo CAR-T Related Kits to support CAR-T cell therapy.

New York, USA - Nov. 25, 2026 - CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, has announced the expansion of its cell-engineering product catalog with a line of In Vivo CAR-T Related Kits, to support R &D in the field of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. This product line can provide researchers with the tools they need to engineer cells and explore new approaches to cancer immunotherapy.

T cells play a crucial role in immunity and tissue repair, and are associated with various diseases, including blood cancers, viral infections and inflammation. As such, they have become an ideal target for treating and preventing disease. In recent years, the rise of nanomedicine has led to an increasing number of studies utilizing nanoparticles to deliver therapeutic payloads to T cells for in vitro and in vivo applications. Nanoparticle-based delivery offers many advantages, such as the ability to load and protect various drugs, control drug release, improve drug pharmacokinetics and biodistribution, and enable site- or cell-specific targeting.

To better support researchers in this field, CD Bioparticles now offers a range of in vivo CAR-T-related kits, including targeted LNP transfection kits, CAR mRNA-LNP products, antibody-conjugated LNP delivery systems, T-cell targeted delivery reagents, and LNP transfection control products. These products can provide scientists convenient tools for evaluating targeted delivery efficiency, CAR expression and next-generation in vivo CAR-T engineering strategies.

The CAR-T-related kits support a variety of reporter gene mRNA options for evaluating targeted delivery and intracellular mRNA expression. Researchers can select FLuc mRNA, EGFP mRNA, mCherry mRNA or Cre mRNA based on their experimental requirements. In addition, CD Bioparticles offers various antibody-mediated targeting strategies to support the selective delivery of payloads to T-cell populations. They can select antibodies targeting CD3, CD5, CD7 or CD8, enabling them to compare different T-cell targeting strategies.

These preformulated CAR-T kits eliminate the need for extensive formulation development prior to initial experiments. They can be directly incorporated into experimental workflows, reducing preparation time and simplifying study setup. The ready-to-use formulations facilitate the rapid initiation of CAR-T-related experiments, making them ideal for preliminary screening, formulation comparisons and proof-of-concept studies.

CD Bioparticles' new product portfolio can support targeted delivery assessments, CAR nucleic acid delivery research, immune cell engineering studies and flexible targeting and payload options. Researchers can explore different combinations of elements, including targeting antibodies, LNP delivery systems, mRNA/circRNA payloads and reporter molecules, to support the development of advanced immunotherapies.

CD Bioparticles' in vivo CAR-T-related products provide research tools that can accelerate CAR-T innovation, gene delivery research and the development of cellular immunotherapies. To explore the product catalog, review technical specifications, or request a custom quote, please visit .

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company that provides customized solutions for developing and manufacturing novel biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in various formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes and PEGylated liposomes to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery. The company also provides contract research services for drug delivery formulation, formulation feasibility study, process development and scale-up, as well as analytical and non-clinical research services.