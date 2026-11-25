MENAFN - GetNews) Creative Diagnostics announces its Acetylation Analysis services to support researchers investigating protein PTMs and their roles in virus-host interactions.

New York, United States - Nov. 25, 2026 - As an expert in providing solutions to assist virology and microbiology research, Creative Diagnostics announces its Acetylation Analysis services to support researchers investigating protein post-translational modifications (PTMs) and their roles in virus-host interactions. With advanced proteomics technologies and mass spectrometry-based approaches, the company helps researchers explore acetylation-related regulatory mechanisms and better understand protein function and biological processes.

Although protein acetylation at lysine residues was initially considered a rare PTM, it is now recognized as highly prevalent and a key regulator of various cellular processes in both eukaryotes and prokaryotes. Cellular functions and processes confirmed to be regulated by acetylation include enzyme activity, chromatin structure, transcription, protein localization, protein–protein interactions and metabolism. Acetylation can be driven by either enzymatic or non-enzymatic reactions. In eukaryotes, enzymatic acetylation is regulated by acetyltransferases (HATs) and deacetylases (HDACs). Non-enzymatic acetylation has been studied more extensively in bacteria and can be induced by environmental or stress factors that elevate levels of acetyl-CoA and/or increase local pH.

An increasing amount of research emphasizes the importance of time-dependent protein acetylation during various human viral infections. It is now well established that both cellular and viral proteins undergo lysine acetylation and that these modifications play a role in core host defence mechanisms and viral replication. Further elucidation of the scope and dynamics of protein acetylation events during infection will provide a new perspective on viral infection biology and the complex mechanisms underlying pathogenesis.

Creative Diagnostics offers acetylation analysis services for infectious disease research, with the aim of elucidating host-pathogen interactions, immune response regulation, and pathogen pathogenicity mechanisms. These new services can provide critical molecular-level insights for disease diagnosis and the development of novel therapeutic strategies. With advanced technical platforms and an experienced R&D team, Creative Diagnostics is well placed to provide responsive customer service to researchers. The company also offers clients a variety of bioinformatics visualization formats and efficient data analysis and reporting.

Creative Diagnostics can offer comprehensive acetylation analysis for studies on virus-host interactions. Following sample preparation, all samples are processed individually via DIA to assess differences in PTM sites. Both MS1 and MS2 data are acquired and the sample acquisition order is randomized. Retention time calibration for the MS1 and MS2 data is performed using iRT (indexed retention time) peptides. Statistical analysis of the DIA datasets is performed using Spectronaut 18 (Biognosys AG, Switzerland) and includes data normalization and relative protein quantification. Creative Diagnostics also offers advanced analysis services for virus-host interactions, which can be tailored to specific client needs.

To meet the growing demands of infectious disease research, this service offers researchers advanced molecular insights into virus-host interactions, immune system regulation, and pathogen virulence mechanisms. For more information about Creative Diagnostics' Acetylation Analysis service or to explore their full line of antiviral CRO solutions, please visit .

About Creative Diagnostics

Headquartered in New York, Creative Diagnostics is a consulting and experimental service provider specializing in virology and microbiology. The company provides comprehensive solutions to conquer obstacles in virology and microbiology research, from high-security infrastructure provision, biosafety regulation elucidation, to expert viral system assistance.