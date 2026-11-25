MENAFN - GetNews) Creative Diagnostics introduces Plant Enzyme Activity and Biochemical Indicator Testing Services.

New York, United States - Nov. 25, 2026 - Creative Diagnostics, a reagent supplier and developer focused on biologics quality control, has announced the expansion of its analytical testing portfolio to introduce Plant Enzyme Activity and Biochemical Indicator Testing Services. These new services can support researchers, agrochemical developers, and environmental scientists in evaluating plant physiological conditions, metabolic processes, and biochemical responses.

Enzymes are proteins that can act as biological catalysts, facilitate and accelerate biochemical reactions without being consumed in the process. In plants, enzymes can play an important role in various metabolic pathways, including photosynthesis, respiration, and the synthesis of essential molecules, such as DNA, RNA, and proteins. These catalysts are essential for plant survival, growth and adaptation to changing environmental conditions.

Climate change may lead to a significant decline in crop yield and quality. One strategy in response to this threat is to screen for and breed vegetable genotypes capable of withstanding abiotic stresses. Depending on the plant species, a variety of physiological and biochemical responses may occur, and tolerance levels will vary. When plants are subjected to environmental stresses such as salinity, drought, extreme temperatures, herbicide treatment and mineral deficiencies, the balance between the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and antioxidant scavenging activity is disrupted, often resulting in oxidative damage. As ROS disrupt normal metabolism by causing oxidative damage to lipids, proteins, and nucleic acids, plants possess antioxidant enzymes to protect themselves from these cytotoxic effects. To regulate ROS levels and protect cells under stressful conditions, plant tissues contain enzymes that scavenge ROS.

Enzyme activity profiling complements molecular -omics approaches, contributing to the mechanistic understanding required to narrow the genotype-to-phenotype knowledge gap, and identifying predictive biomarkers for plant breeding to develop climate-resilient crops. Creative Diagnostics now offers comprehensive analytical testing services on plant enzyme activity and biochemical markers. These services can support academic researchers, agricultural biotechnology companies, crop breeders, agrochemical developers and environmental scientists by providing reliable, reproducible data on how plants respond to stress, treatments or environmental changes at a biochemical level.

Creative Diagnostics now provides a wide range of assay solutions to scientists for plant enzymes and biochemical markers, and also offers customized solutions based on researchers' specific research hypotheses or crop systems. Their choice of methods often depend on the target analyte, the required sensitivity, and the sample matrix. Creative Diagnostics applies several typical platforms to offer researchers assay solutions, including the UV-Vis Spectrophotometry, ELISA, HPLC, and LC-MS/MS.

To learn more about Creative Diagnostics' Plant Enzyme Activity and Biochemical Indicator Testing Services or to request a project consultation, please visit .

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative tools and reagents for bioprocess impurity analysis. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to support researchers in the quality control of biologics and provides biopharmaceutical quality, purity and safety assays, analytical methods and applications for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.