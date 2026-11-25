Helium 10 Promo Code Analysis: Millionaire Filter Finds The Better Code Depends On How Long Sellers Stay
|Offer
|Discount
|Duration
|Plans
|Eligibility
|Black Friday deal
|40% off
|First 6 months, until December 6, 2026
|Platinum, Diamond (monthly billing)
|New and free-plan users
|HUMAN10
|10% off
|Every month while the subscription is active
|Platinum, Diamond (monthly or annual)
|New subscribers
|HUMAN20
|20% off monthly, 10% off annual
|Every month for the first 6 months
|Platinum, Diamond
|New subscribers
-
Billing: HUMAN10 works on both monthly and annual billing. HUMAN20 takes 20% off monthly plans and 10% off annual plans.
Stacking: one discount applies per order, so neither code can be added to the Black Friday price.
Expiry: HUMAN20 applies to the first six months only. HUMAN10 has no end date and applies for as long as the subscription stays active.
Last tested at checkout: November 25, 2026.
Savings on monthly billing
At Helium 10's list prices of $129 a month for Platinum and $359 a month for Diamond, HUMAN20 lowers the first six months to $103.20 and $287.20 a month. HUMAN10 lowers every month to $116.10 and $323.10.
|Months subscribed
|HUMAN20 saves (Platinum)
|HUMAN10 saves (Platinum)
|HUMAN20 saves (Diamond)
|HUMAN10 saves (Diamond)
|6
|$154.80
|$77.40
|$430.80
|$215.40
|12
|$154.80
|$154.80
|$430.80
|$430.80
|24
|$154.80
|$309.60
|$430.80
|$861.60
Only HUMAN10 continues after month 12, so by month 24 it has saved twice as much as HUMAN20.
Savings on annual billing
Annual billing lowers Platinum to $99 a month and Diamond to $279 a month. HUMAN10 also applies to annual plans, bringing them to $89.10 and $251.10 a month, or $1,069.20 and $3,013.20 a year. That is about 30% below the monthly list price. HUMAN20 takes 10% off an annual bill rather than 20%.
How the codes compare with Helium 10's own offers
Helium 10's official promo page lists HELIUM2026, which gives 20% off Platinum or Diamond for six months or 10% off for one year. HUMAN20 matches the six-month offer, while HUMAN10's discount does not end after a year. Helium 10's pricing page also shows SEASONPASS35, 35% off early access to its 2027 Season Pass. For eligible new and free-plan users, the 40% Black Friday deal is the largest of these offers.
Helium 10 coupon code eligibility and redemption
HUMAN10 and HUMAN20 are for new Helium 10 subscribers; existing paid subscribers are not eligible. Helium 10's help center asks previous customers to contact Customer Service to confirm eligibility. Codes must be entered and applied on the pricing page before selecting Buy Now. A code may fail if it is applied after checkout begins, combined with a Black Friday price, or mistyped.
Terms
Helium 10 does not offer a free trial, but it has a free plan. First-time subscribers can cancel within seven calendar days of the first payment for a full refund; renewals are not refundable. Monthly plans renew automatically until cancelled. Millionaire Filter found no working 50% coupon code during testing, and Helium 10 does not advertise student or veteran discounts.
Platinum or Diamond
Helium 10 positions Platinum for sellers with up to $100,000 in yearly sales and Diamond for $100,000 to $10 million. Diamond adds the Helium AI agent, AI advertising and ad automation, inventory management, profit and loss reporting, and five extra users.
Millionaire Filter's full write-up, with checkout screenshots and a two-year cost comparison, is available on Medium: I Tested the Best Ways to Save on Helium 10: Coupons, Deals and the Math Behind Them.
"Most sellers pick whichever code has the bigger number," said a spokesperson for Millionaire Filter. "Over the first year, HUMAN10 and HUMAN20 save exactly the same, so the real question is how long you'll keep Helium 10."
About Millionaire Filter
Millionaire Filter is an independent publication on Medium sharing personal growth and business insights from books, studies and millionaire habits, including reviews of software for Amazon sellers. Founded in 2024, it publishes checkout-tested pricing breakdowns and discount codes for seller tools. Its mission is to cut the noise and keep the gold, including verified, clearly explained savings on seller tools. Millionaire Filter is an independent Helium 10 affiliate partner.
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