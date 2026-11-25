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"Your own screenshot of Helium 10's checkout with HUMAN10 applied"Millionaire Filter tested two Helium 10 promo codes, the Black Friday deal and annual billing at checkout. HUMAN20 takes 20% off the first six months and HUMAN10 takes 10% off every month. Both save the same amount over the first year, and HUMAN10 saves twice as much by month 24. On annual billing, HUMAN10 brings Platinum to $89.10 a month. MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - Nov. 25, 2026 - Millionaire Filter, an independent Helium 10 affiliate partner, today published a checkout-tested analysis of two Helium 10 promo codes, HUMAN10 and HUMAN20, ahead of Black Friday on November 27, 2026. The analysis finds that the better code depends on how long a seller keeps the subscription. HUMAN20 saves more in the first six months, HUMAN10 saves more after month 12, and the two save the same amount over the first year. Helium 10 is a software suite for Amazon and Walmart sellers covering product research, keyword research, listing optimization, advertising and analytics. Disclosure: Millionaire Filter earns a commission when readers subscribe through its links or codes. Helium 10 promo codes at a glance

Offer Discount Duration Plans Eligibility Black Friday deal 40% off First 6 months, until December 6, 2026 Platinum, Diamond (monthly billing) New and free-plan users HUMAN10 10% off Every month while the subscription is active Platinum, Diamond (monthly or annual) New subscribers HUMAN20 20% off monthly, 10% off annual Every month for the first 6 months Platinum, Diamond New subscribers



Billing: HUMAN10 works on both monthly and annual billing. HUMAN20 takes 20% off monthly plans and 10% off annual plans.

Stacking: one discount applies per order, so neither code can be added to the Black Friday price.

Expiry: HUMAN20 applies to the first six months only. HUMAN10 has no end date and applies for as long as the subscription stays active. Last tested at checkout: November 25, 2026.



Savings on monthly billing

At Helium 10's list prices of $129 a month for Platinum and $359 a month for Diamond, HUMAN20 lowers the first six months to $103.20 and $287.20 a month. HUMAN10 lowers every month to $116.10 and $323.10.

Months subscribed HUMAN20 saves (Platinum) HUMAN10 saves (Platinum) HUMAN20 saves (Diamond) HUMAN10 saves (Diamond) 6 $154.80 $77.40 $430.80 $215.40 12 $154.80 $154.80 $430.80 $430.80 24 $154.80 $309.60 $430.80 $861.60

Only HUMAN10 continues after month 12, so by month 24 it has saved twice as much as HUMAN20.

Savings on annual billing

Annual billing lowers Platinum to $99 a month and Diamond to $279 a month. HUMAN10 also applies to annual plans, bringing them to $89.10 and $251.10 a month, or $1,069.20 and $3,013.20 a year. That is about 30% below the monthly list price. HUMAN20 takes 10% off an annual bill rather than 20%.

How the codes compare with Helium 10's own offers

Helium 10's official promo page lists HELIUM2026, which gives 20% off Platinum or Diamond for six months or 10% off for one year. HUMAN20 matches the six-month offer, while HUMAN10's discount does not end after a year. Helium 10's pricing page also shows SEASONPASS35, 35% off early access to its 2027 Season Pass. For eligible new and free-plan users, the 40% Black Friday deal is the largest of these offers.

Helium 10 coupon code eligibility and redemption

HUMAN10 and HUMAN20 are for new Helium 10 subscribers; existing paid subscribers are not eligible. Helium 10's help center asks previous customers to contact Customer Service to confirm eligibility. Codes must be entered and applied on the pricing page before selecting Buy Now. A code may fail if it is applied after checkout begins, combined with a Black Friday price, or mistyped.

Terms

Helium 10 does not offer a free trial, but it has a free plan. First-time subscribers can cancel within seven calendar days of the first payment for a full refund; renewals are not refundable. Monthly plans renew automatically until cancelled. Millionaire Filter found no working 50% coupon code during testing, and Helium 10 does not advertise student or veteran discounts.

Platinum or Diamond

Helium 10 positions Platinum for sellers with up to $100,000 in yearly sales and Diamond for $100,000 to $10 million. Diamond adds the Helium AI agent, AI advertising and ad automation, inventory management, profit and loss reporting, and five extra users.

Millionaire Filter's full write-up, with checkout screenshots and a two-year cost comparison, is available on Medium: I Tested the Best Ways to Save on Helium 10: Coupons, Deals and the Math Behind Them.

"Most sellers pick whichever code has the bigger number," said a spokesperson for Millionaire Filter. "Over the first year, HUMAN10 and HUMAN20 save exactly the same, so the real question is how long you'll keep Helium 10."

About Millionaire Filter

Millionaire Filter is an independent publication on Medium sharing personal growth and business insights from books, studies and millionaire habits, including reviews of software for Amazon sellers. Founded in 2024, it publishes checkout-tested pricing breakdowns and discount codes for seller tools. Its mission is to cut the noise and keep the gold, including verified, clearly explained savings on seller tools. Millionaire Filter is an independent Helium 10 affiliate partner.