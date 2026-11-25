MENAFN - GetNews)"Aria Pareek receives a Commendation in the 2026 John Locke Institute Global Essay Prize in Economics, placing in the top 10% of over 63,000 submissions from 183 countries."Aria Pareek, a Dubai-based IB student, has earned a Commendation in the 2026 John Locke Institute Global Essay Prize in Economics, placing in the top 10% of over 63,000 finalized submissions from 183 countries.

Dubai, UAE - Nov. 25, 2026 - Aria Pareek, an International Baccalaureate student based in Dubai, has been awarded a Commendation in the 2026 John Locke Institute Global Essay Prize in the Economics category. The Commendation recognises performance in the top 10% of participants across a competition that received over 100,000 registered contestants and more than 63,000 finalized submissions from students across 183 countries.

The John Locke Institute Global Essay Prize draws entries from students across more than 183 countries and is judged by a panel of senior academics from Oxford, Princeton, and other leading universities. The competition invites students to engage with challenging questions across seven categories including Philosophy, Politics, Economics, History, Psychology, Theology, and Law. Commendations are awarded to essays that demonstrate exceptional analytical rigour and writing quality within the top tier of submissions.

Aria's commended essay responded to the Economics category prompt: "Should we fear a cashless society?" Her submission examined the question through three distinct lenses: individual autonomy, distributional exclusion, and systemic risk, bringing an analytical framework to a topic that sits at the intersection of monetary policy, financial inclusion, and technology governance.

The Commendation adds to a year of significant international academic recognition for Aria. She was named the number one bestselling student author in the UAE at the BriBooks National Young Authors' Fair 2025-26 for her book The Lost Heritage of Harmonia, a recognition featured in Khaleej Times. Earlier in 2026, she was awarded The Pathos Prize for Best Writing in the Junior Division of the Cambridge Re:Think Essay Competition, placing in the top 0.25% of over 15,000 submissions from more than 50 countries. She was subsequently shortlisted for the 2026 John Locke Institute Global Essay Prize in July 2026, placing among the top 17.5% of global entrants. The Commendation now confirms her placement within the top 10% of that already highly selective field, marking four distinct international academic and literary recognitions within a single year across writing, economics, and publishing.

About the John Locke Institute Global Essay Prize

The John Locke Institute Global Essay Prize is an annual academic essay competition that received over 100,000 registered contestants and more than 63,000 finalized submissions from 183 countries in 2026. The competition spans seven disciplines including Philosophy, Politics, Economics, History, Psychology, Theology, and Law, and is judged by senior academics from leading global universities including Oxford and Princeton. It is designed to develop rigorous intellectual thinking and written argument among young people worldwide.