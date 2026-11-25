BERLIN - Nov. 25, 2026 - This Black Friday, the long-established KTC H27D9 27-inch QHD monitor rolls out an exclusive 5% discount for Germany,France&Spain consumers, adding extra value to its well-balanced specifications for home office, study and casual gaming. A well-received model in the mid-range segment since its launch, it remains a reliable all-round choice for everyday use and light entertainment.

The H27D9 features a premium IPS panel with 2560×1440 QHD resolution and a 178-degree wide viewing angle, delivering sharp, color-accurate visuals from any position. It runs at a native 100Hz refresh rate, overclockable to 120Hz, paired with Adaptive Sync technology to eliminate screen tearing during casual gameplay and video playback.

Color performance outperforms many peers in its price class. With 99% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, 16.7 million 8-bit colors and HDR10 support, it renders natural, detailed hues for streaming, photo viewing and light content creation. A 1300:1 contrast ratio adds depth to dark scenes for a more immersive viewing experience.

For all-day viewing comfort, the monitor integrates software-based low blue light filtering and flicker-free DC dimming to reduce eye strain during extended work or streaming sessions. Its tilt-adjustable stand and 75×75mm VESA mount support flexible desk setups; dual HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 and a 3.5mm audio jack enable seamless multi-device connectivity.

Backed by 31 years of display manufacturing expertise, KTC upholds strict quality standards across R&D and production. The H27D9 is covered by a 3-year manufacturer warranty, ensuring reliable long-term performance and after-sales support.

Exclusive 5 % off code: 005H27D9

Final price: €123.49 (subject to the checkout page)

Exclusive a mazon link :

Germany:

France:

Spain:

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Ideal for remote workers, students and casual gamers, the H27D9 proves that a high-quality, versatile display does not require a premium budget — and the Black Friday promotion makes this trusted upgrade even more accessible for consumers.