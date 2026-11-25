MENAFN - GetNews)"Canada Data Center Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Canada data center market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India - November 25, 2026 - Canada Data Center Market Overview

The Canada data center market size is estimated at USD 13.06 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 14.88 billion in 2027, before advancing to USD 28.18 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 13.62% during the forecast period from 2027 to 2032. Demand for secure data storage, cloud computing infrastructure, and enterprise digital services is supporting investments in data center facilities across the country. Businesses are increasingly relying on scalable computing resources to manage growing volumes of information, maintain service availability, and support applications that require dependable infrastructure.

Canada's established telecommunications networks, access to renewable electricity, and expanding cloud services ecosystem are supporting the development of new facilities. Ontario and Quebec remain important locations for data center investments, supported by established connectivity infrastructure, enterprise demand, and power availability. Hyperscale operators, colocation providers, and enterprise infrastructure companies are assessing opportunities to expand capacity while addressing electricity requirements, operational efficiency, and customer expectations for reliable services. These factors are shaping the Canada data center industry and influencing investment decisions across facility sizes, service models, and end-user categories.

Report Overview:

Key Trends in the Canada Data Center Market

Growing Demand for Hyperscale and Large Data Center Facilities

Cloud computing providers and large enterprises are increasing their requirements for computing capacity, storage, and network infrastructure. Hyperscale and self-built facilities are gaining attention as operators seek greater control over infrastructure, operational performance, and capacity planning. Large and mega facilities also support workloads that require extensive computing resources and dependable connectivity. These requirements are encouraging developers to assess new locations and expand existing infrastructure to accommodate enterprise and cloud service demand.

Rising Adoption of Colocation and Wholesale Infrastructure

Colocation services are attracting organizations that require secure infrastructure without managing their own data center facilities. Retail colocation supports businesses seeking flexible space and connectivity, while wholesale colocation serves customers with larger infrastructure requirements. The distinction between utilized and non-utilized capacity also influences facility planning and commercial decisions. As organizations review infrastructure expenditure and operational responsibilities, colocation providers are focusing on flexible service arrangements, reliable power supply, and connectivity options that support different business requirements.

Boosting Infrastructure Requirements Across Enterprise and Digital Services

Demand from banking, financial services, insurance, information technology, e-commerce, and telecommunications companies is supporting data center investments. Financial institutions require dependable infrastructure for transaction processing, data management, and digital banking services. E-commerce businesses depend on computing capacity to support online transactions, inventory systems, and customer platforms. Government agencies and manufacturing organizations also require secure environments for information management and operational applications. These requirements are contributing to the Canada data center market growth across different customer categories.

Increasing Focus on Regional Capacity and Facility Efficiency

Ontario and Quebec continue to attract attention from data center developers because of their established business ecosystems, connectivity networks, and electricity infrastructure. Operators are also assessing opportunities across the rest of Canada to diversify capacity and serve regional customers. Facility planning increasingly considers power availability, cooling requirements, network access, and long-term operating costs. These considerations are influencing the Canada data center market trends and shaping investment priorities among infrastructure developers and service providers. Regional expansion and efficient facility management remain important considerations for the Canada data center market forecast.

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Canada Data Center Market Segmentation

The Canada data center market is segmented across facility size, tier classification, infrastructure type, end-user industries, and geographic hotspots.



By Data Center Size: Large, Massive, Medium, Mega, and Small.

By Tier Type: Tier One and Two, Tier Three, and Tier Four.

By Data Center Type: Hyperscale/Self-built and Enterprise/Edge.

By Colocation: Non-Utilized and Utilized capacity, Retail Colocation, and Wholesale Colocation.

By End User: BFSI, IT and ITES, E-Commerce, Government, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Telecom, and Other End Users. By Hotspot: Ontario, Quebec, and Rest of Canada.

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Key Players in the Canada Data Center Market

The competitive landscape includes international infrastructure providers and technology companies serving enterprise, telecommunications, and colocation requirements. Market participants compete through facility capabilities, network connectivity, infrastructure reliability, customer relationships, and the ability to accommodate different capacity requirements. Their investment priorities and service offerings influence the competitive positioning of the Canada data center market share across customer segments and geographic locations.

Ascenty participates in the data center infrastructure sector, with capabilities in facilities and connectivity services for enterprise and digital infrastructure customers. Lumen Technologies Inc. brings telecommunications and network infrastructure expertise, supporting organizations that require connectivity and enterprise technology services. Scala Data Centers focuses on data center infrastructure and colocation services, serving businesses with growing computing and storage requirements.

SONDA SA operates across information technology services and digital solutions, supporting organizations with technology infrastructure requirements. Terremark, associated with Verizon, has a background in data center and managed infrastructure services, serving enterprise customers requiring secure hosting and connectivity solutions. The activities of these companies contribute to the competitive environment, as providers focus on infrastructure capabilities, service reliability, and customer requirements across the Canada data center industry.

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Conclusion

The Canada data center market is supported by increasing enterprise reliance on cloud infrastructure, expanding digital services, and demand for dependable data storage and computing capacity. Hyperscale development, colocation adoption, and infrastructure requirements across financial services, telecommunications, e-commerce, and government applications are creating opportunities for data center operators and service providers. Regional investment decisions, electricity availability, and facility efficiency will remain important considerations for companies planning infrastructure expansion.

As operators respond to changing customer requirements, competitive positioning will increasingly depend on reliable facilities, scalable capacity, connectivity, and effective infrastructure management. The Canada data center market forecast reflects opportunities for established providers and new entrants seeking to serve the country's expanding digital infrastructure requirements.

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