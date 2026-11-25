MENAFN - GetNews)"South Korea Data Center Construction Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the South Korea Data Center Construction market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India- November 25, 2026 - South Korea Data Center Construction Market Overview

The South Korea Data Center Construction market size is projected to expand from USD 6.03 billion in 2025 and USD 6.99 billion in 2026 to USD 14.63 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.92% between 2026 and 2031. Increasing requirements for data storage, cloud computing, and digital services are supporting investments in new data center facilities across the country. Businesses and technology providers are seeking reliable infrastructure to accommodate growing computing workloads, manage enterprise information, and support applications that require consistent network performance. These requirements are encouraging construction activity across colocation facilities, hyperscale developments, and enterprise data centers.

South Korea's established telecommunications infrastructure, strong technology sector, and demand for digital services are supporting data center development. Construction projects require coordinated investments in electrical systems, cooling infrastructure, power distribution, backup solutions, and general building works. Developers are also assessing facility designs that address operational reliability, energy requirements, and future capacity expansion. These considerations are influencing construction strategies among hyperscale operators, colocation providers, engineering companies, and enterprise customers, while shaping investment opportunities across the South Korea Data Center Construction industry.

Report Overview:

Key Trends in the South Korea Data Center Construction Market

Growing Construction Demand for Hyperscale Data Center Facilities

Cloud service providers and large technology companies require facilities capable of supporting extensive computing, storage, and networking operations. Self-build hyperscale developments are therefore an important part of the construction landscape, as operators seek infrastructure designed around their specific technical and operational requirements. These projects involve coordinated planning across building structures, electrical distribution, cooling systems, servers, and supporting infrastructure. The requirement for scalable facilities is influencing construction specifications and creating opportunities for engineering and construction contractors serving large data center projects.

Rising Investments in Electrical Infrastructure and Power Distribution

Electrical infrastructure remains an important consideration in data center construction because facilities require dependable power distribution and backup arrangements. Developers are incorporating power distribution solutions and backup systems into construction planning to support continuous operations and reduce the risk of service interruptions. Electrical contractors and infrastructure specialists play an important role in integrating these systems with facility requirements. Power availability, equipment configuration, and maintenance considerations are influencing project design and procurement decisions across the South Korea Data Center Construction market.

Boosting Demand for Advanced Cooling and Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling systems, racks, cabinets, servers, and storage equipment form important components of data center construction. Facilities handling intensive computing workloads require mechanical infrastructure that maintains suitable operating conditions for equipment. Construction companies must coordinate cooling layouts, equipment installation, ventilation requirements, and supporting systems during project execution. Demand for dependable mechanical infrastructure is encouraging closer integration between design consultants, equipment suppliers, and construction contractors. These requirements are contributing to South Korea Data Center Construction market growth as developers plan facilities around operational performance and infrastructure requirements.

Increasing Focus on Integrated Construction and Engineering Services

Data center projects require coordination between design and consulting, general construction, infrastructure integration, and ongoing support and maintenance. Developers increasingly depend on specialized contractors to manage technical requirements across electrical and mechanical systems while ensuring that facilities meet project specifications. Tier classifications also influence construction planning, with different facility requirements determining infrastructure design and operational considerations. These factors are shaping South Korea Data Center Construction market trends and influencing competitive strategies among engineering, procurement, and construction providers. The South Korea Data Center Construction market forecast reflects continued opportunities for companies with capabilities across complex infrastructure projects.

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South Korea Data Center Construction Market Segmentation

The South Korea Data Center Construction market is segmented across the following categories:



By Tier Type: Tier One and Two, Tier Three, and Tier Four.

By Data Center Type: Colocation, Self-build Hyperscalers (CSPs), and Enterprise and Edge.

By Infrastructure:



Electrical Infrastructure: Power Distribution Solutions and Power Backup Solutions.



Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling Systems, Racks and Cabinets, Servers and Storage, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure.

General Construction. By Service: Design and Consulting, Integration, Support and Maintenance.

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Key Players in the South Korea Data Center Construction Market

The competitive landscape includes engineering and construction companies with capabilities in large-scale infrastructure development, building services, and technical project execution. Market participants compete through construction expertise, project management capabilities, engineering integration, and their ability to deliver facilities that meet the requirements of data center operators. Their experience across electrical infrastructure, mechanical systems, and general construction contributes to their positioning within the South Korea Data Center Construction market share.

Samsung C&T Corporation participates in large-scale construction and engineering projects, bringing capabilities in building development and infrastructure execution. Hyundai Engineering and Construction has experience across engineering, procurement, and construction activities, supporting complex infrastructure requirements. DL E&C (Daelim) provides engineering and construction services, with capabilities relevant to industrial and infrastructure development.

GS Engineering and Construction operates across construction and engineering projects, including facilities requiring coordinated technical and building expertise. SK ecoplant participates in engineering and infrastructure development, with capabilities across construction and environmental solutions. These companies contribute to the competitive environment through their project execution capabilities, technical expertise, and ability to address the construction requirements of data center developers.

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Conclusion

The South Korea Data Center Construction market is supported by increasing requirements for cloud infrastructure, enterprise computing capacity, and reliable digital services. Demand for hyperscale facilities, colocation infrastructure, and specialized electrical and mechanical systems is creating opportunities for construction contractors and engineering service providers. Project execution capabilities, infrastructure integration, and facility design will remain important considerations for developers planning new construction and capacity expansion.

As data center requirements continue to influence infrastructure investments, companies with expertise in general construction, electrical systems, cooling infrastructure, and technical consulting are positioned to participate in upcoming projects. The South Korea Data Center Construction market forecast highlights opportunities for construction and engineering companies serving the country's expanding digital infrastructure requirements.

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