MENAFN - GetNews)"Autonomous Truck Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the autonomous truck market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad – Nov 25th, 2026 - The autonomous truck market size is valued at USD 42.63 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 74.23 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.73% during the forecast period (2026-2031).

The market is gaining traction as freight operators consider automation to address driver shortages, improve vehicle utilization, and support continuous goods movement. Autonomous trucks operating on defined highway corridors can help logistics companies maintain more consistent freight schedules while reducing dependence on human drivers for long-distance routes.

The autonomous truck market is also supported by the integration of autonomous driving systems with electric powertrains, advanced driver-assistance features, and onboard computing. However, high sensor costs, cybersecurity concerns, and differences in regulations across regions continue to influence the pace of commercial deployment.

Key Trends Shaping the Autonomous Truck Market

Driver Shortages and Rising Line-Haul Labor Costs

The shortage of qualified truck drivers and increasing labor expenses are encouraging freight operators to evaluate autonomous trucking solutions. Automated trucks can support long-distance transportation on established routes, helping companies manage driver availability and improve fleet utilization. This is particularly relevant for hub-to-hub operations, where vehicles follow predictable routes between logistics centers.

Growing Demand for Continuous Hub-to-Hub Logistics

E-commerce activity and manufacturing supply chains require consistent freight movement between distribution centers, warehouses, and production facilities. Autonomous trucks can support extended operating schedules on mapped routes, helping logistics providers improve vehicle utilization. Their use in middle-mile and long-haul transportation is creating opportunities for autonomous systems in commercial freight operations.

Integration of Autonomous Systems with Zero-Emission Powertrains

Truck manufacturers and technology providers are increasingly examining autonomous systems alongside battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell powertrains. Combining these technologies can support freight operators pursuing lower-emission transportation and automated fleet operations. Government incentives and zero-emission freight initiatives are also encouraging investment in vehicles that integrate electrification, connectivity, and autonomous driving capabilities.

Advances in Edge AI and Sensor Technologies

Developments in edge computing, artificial intelligence, cameras, radar, and LiDAR are supporting the development of autonomous truck systems. These technologies help vehicles interpret road conditions, identify surrounding objects, and make driving decisions. Improvements in onboard computing and sensor integration are also supporting the development of higher autonomy levels for commercial trucking applications.

Autonomous Truck Market Segmentation Analysis

By Truck Type

Light-Duty Trucks

Medium-Duty Trucks

Heavy-Duty Trucks

By Level of Autonomy

SAE Level 1-2 (Driver Assist)

SAE Level 3 (Conditional)

SAE Level 4 (High)

SAE Level 5 (Full)

By ADAS Feature

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Departure Warning

Traffic Jam Assist

Highway Pilot

Automatic Emergency Braking

Blind-Spot Detection

Lane-Keeping Assist

By Component

LiDAR

RADAR

Cameras

Ultrasonic and Other Sensors

AI Compute Modules

By Drive Type

Internal-Combustion

Battery-Electric

Hybrid

Hydrogen Fuel-Cell

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Autonomous Truck Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The autonomous truck market features established truck manufacturers and technology companies developing automated driving systems for commercial transportation. Major manufacturers are working with autonomy technology providers to integrate sensors, computing platforms, and vehicle-control systems into production-ready trucks. Strategic partnerships and joint development programs remain important as companies address the technical requirements and investment costs associated with autonomous freight transportation.

Key players include:

Daimler Truck AG

AB Volvo

TRATON GROUP

PACCAR Inc.

Aurora Innovation

PlusAI

Kodiak Robotics

Conclusion

The autonomous truck market is projected to grow from USD 42.63 billion in 2026 to USD 74.23 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.73%. Driver shortages, demand for continuous freight transportation, and the integration of autonomous systems with electric powertrains are expected to support market growth.

However, high sensor and computing costs, cybersecurity risks, and differences in regulatory requirements across countries may affect the pace of adoption. The availability of suitable freight corridors and the development of safety standards will also influence commercial deployment.

Overall, continued investment in autonomous driving technology, onboard computing, and commercial vehicle platforms is expected to support the expansion of autonomous trucking. Partnerships between truck manufacturers and technology providers will remain important in developing systems suited to long-haul and regional freight operations.

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