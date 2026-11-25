MENAFN - GetNews)"LNG Carriers Market"A new report from Mordor Intelligence on the“LNG Carriers Market” provides an in-depth analysis of current trends, key growth factors, and upcoming opportunities.

Hyderabad, India, November 25, 2026: LNG carriers are specialized vessels designed to transport liquefied natural gas at extremely low temperatures in insulated containment systems. The LNG Carriers industry is benefiting from new export capacity in Qatar, increasing LNG imports across Asian economies, and the replacement of older vessels with more fuel-efficient ships.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the LNG Carriers market is valued at USD 16.62 billion in 2026, compared with USD 15.47 billion in 2025, and is forecast to reach USD 23.19 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.89%.

Qatar's North Field expansion is supporting long-term vessel requirements, while maritime efficiency regulations are encouraging shipowners to consider newer propulsion systems.

LNG Carriers Market Trends

Shift towards dual-fuel propulsion: X-DF two-stroke engines are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% through 2031. Their fuel efficiency and alignment with maritime emission requirements are supporting demand for newer vessels.

Demand for larger LNG carriers: Vessels with capacities between 180,000 and 220,000 cubic metres accounted for 45% of the market in 2025. Their cargo capacity and access to major LNG terminals support their position.

Growth in LNG bunkering vessels: LNG bunkering service providers are projected to record the fastest end-user growth, at a CAGR of 8.9% through 2031, as LNG-fuelled commercial shipping expands.

LNG Carriers Market Segmentation



By Containment Type: Moss, membrane, Prismatic Type A, and Prismatic Type B.

By Propulsion Type: Steam turbine, DFDE/TFDE, slow-speed diesel + reliquefaction, ME-GI, X-DF two-stroke, and hybrid STaGE.

By Vessel Capacity: Up to 140,000 m³, 140,000–180,000 m³, 180,000–220,000 m³, and above 220,000 m³.

By Charter Type: Time charter, spot/voyage, and bareboat.

By End User: LNG producers, portfolio players and traders, utilities and independent power producers (IPPs), FSRU/FLNG operators, and LNG bunkering service providers. By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.



Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) Qatar Gas Transport Co. (Nakilat)

These companies compete through vessel construction, fleet expansion, containment technology, and long-term LNG transportation contracts.

South Korea's Role in the LNG Carriers Industry

South Korea holds an important position in the global LNG carriers industry through its established shipbuilding capabilities and specialised vessel manufacturing facilities. Korean shipyards, including Samsung Heavy Industries, Hyundai Heavy Industries, and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, are among the major suppliers of LNG carriers. Alongside Chinese shipbuilders, South Korean yards account for a substantial share of the global vessel orderbook. Their capabilities in membrane containment integration, large-capacity vessel construction, and dual-fuel propulsion systems support international LNG transportation requirements. Qatar's long-term vessel procurement programmes are also strengthening demand for Korean shipbuilding capacity, reinforcing South Korea's importance to the LNG carrier supply chain.

LNG Carriers Market Outlook

The LNG Carriers market is expected to maintain its growth trajectory through 2031 as LNG export capacity, international shipping requirements, and vessel replacement demand increase. Asia-Pacific is positioned to remain the leading regional market, while membrane containment systems and dual-fuel propulsion technologies are expected to influence vessel procurement decisions

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