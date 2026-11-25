XiaoSan Illumination, an innovative enterprise specializing in dynamic lighting solutions, successfully concluded its major appearance at the HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition). As a major highlight of the exhibition, XiaoSan Illumination debuted its brand-new generation of flagship product lines to the global market.

Xiaosan is a professional factory specializing in providing led lighting solutions for nightclub, DJ disco and various entertainment venues. Our main products include high-quality lighting fixtures such as lifting spherical lights, Kinetic Light, LED effect light, LED Screen, LED Dance Floors, 3D effect lights, scanning lights, moving head lights and more.

The factory covers an area of 1000 square meters and is equipped with advanced production equipment and a complete R&D team to ensure that every product meets the highest industry standards. Currently, our team consists of 30 experienced employees who specialize in lighting technology and has rich experience and professional knowledge in the field of production and manufacturing. Tan, CEO and Founder of XiaoSan Illumination, stated at the exhibition:“We are no longer just manufacturing products that 'glow'; we are creating light that 'understands' you. We are continuously exploring new lighting effects, technologies, and stage designs to tailor unique and creative lighting experiences for various performance scenes, nightclubs, art spaces, concerts, and TV programs.”Looking Ahead: Deepening Global CollaborationThis Hong Kong Spring Lighting Fair served as a vital international trade and brand showcasing platform for XiaoSan Illumination. The company revealed that it has reached preliminary cooperation intentions with multiple international importers. XiaoSan Illumination remains committed to technology innovation, dedicated to providing global users with smarter, healthier, and more aesthetically designed lighting solutions.

About Us

Xiaosan, was created by Mrs Ami Q and her husband Mr Z, founded in 2019, located in Guangdong province, is a professional factory specializing in providing led lighting solutions for nightclub, DJ disco and various entertainment venues.