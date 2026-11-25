One Article to Understand: How Filters Give Machines Vision

On an industrial production line, a camera captures dozens of images per second to determine whether a bottle has cracks or a label is misaligned. Most people assume the key to such systems is the algorithm, but in reality, half the effort lies in the optical path. With the same camera, swapping in a different filter changes what can be seen.

1. Receivers don't discriminate by nature

A silicon-based visible light sensor responds from 400 nanometers up to 1,100 nanometers; beyond that line, it captures nothing. The microbolometer used for thermal imaging is a different story: its absorption layer is optimized for 8 to 14 micrometers, where absorption rates can reach 80% to 90%.

These two types of devices share a common trait: neither can distinguish wavelengths within their response range. The thermal response curve is nearly flat—it just reads how much energy there is. The photon-type sensor has an undulating response curve where efficiency varies by wavelength, but all it knows is the total amount of charge received, not which wavelengths it came from.

A 450-nanometer blue light and an 850-nanometer near-infrared light, adjusted to the same power, will produce a current difference of two to three times in silicon, yet it still doesn't know which band it is looking at.

Therefore, machines inherently lack the ability to "choose what to see." That ability must be provided by external optical components. This is exactly what a filter does: it draws a spectral gate in front of the receiver, letting only a specific band in and blocking the rest.

Where this gate is placed and how wide it is opened determines whether a machine can see or not. Let's break it down band by band.

2. In the visible light band, what is pulled apart is contrast

The most common trouble in industrial inspection is when the color of a defect is too close to the background. A misprinted color block and a correct one might differ by only a few gray levels in the camera; the human eye can't distinguish them, and algorithms struggle as well.

But in a specific narrow band, their reflectivity can differ by several times. The absorption peak positions of offset printing inks are inherently separate: cyan ink at 650 nanometers, magenta at 550 nanometers, and yellow at 450 nanometers, with adjacent ones differing by about 100 nanometers. Extracting just one of these bands separates what was originally a mixed color.

Thus, the first use of narrowband filters in machine vision is not to make the image brighter, but to make the differences more obvious.

The current mainstream method for printing color difference detection is the spectrophotometer, which provides reflectance curves from 400 to 700 nanometers at 10-nanometer intervals and then calculates the deviation from the standard value. Multispectral imaging is a solution that has only been rolled out in recent years; its advantage is being online and capable of producing a full image, at the cost of needing several filters to split the bands, with each split losing a portion of the energy.

Stress patterns in glass bottles are another matter. They are invisible under white light not because of a brightness difference, but due to birefringence. When light passes through a stress zone, the two polarization directions travel at different speeds and emerge as elliptically polarized light. By placing a polarizer before and after, arranged orthogonally, the stress zone lights up. The narrow band here is not for contrast, but to make the fringe color monochromatic for easier order interpretation.

There is an easily overlooked prerequisite here: light must be sufficient. Narrow bands block most of the energy; a 10-nanometer passband only takes a few percent from white light. Therefore, narrowband inspection in the visible range usually requires strong light sources, trading brightness for selectivity.

3. In the near-infrared band, seeing what the human eye cannot

Human eye photosensitivity stops at 780 nanometers, while silicon responds up to 1,100 nanometers. In those 300 to 400 nanometers in between, humans can't see, but machines can.

The greatest utility of this band is its ability to penetrate. Visible light is absorbed by pigments and strongly scattered by particles in most materials, with penetration depths of only millimeters. Near-infrared has weaker absorption and scattering, allowing photons to travel several centimeters. Therefore, the detection of internal browning in fruit uses diffuse transmission imaging: light shines in from the back, passes through the flesh, and comes out the other side, with the browned area appearing as a dark spot on the image. Sugar content is typically measured at 900 to 950 nanometers, while moisture requires finding the absorption line at 970 nanometers.

The situation with silicon wafers must be discussed separately. With a bandgap of 1.12 electron volts, corresponding to 1.1 micrometers, theoretically it only becomes transparent beyond this line. In reality, it's not that clear-cut: at 850 nanometers, absorption is still strong, and a 200-micrometer-thick wafer has a transmittance of only one part per million. Transmittance is about 30% at 1,000 nanometers, 60% from 1,050 nanometers, and approaches 90% at 1,100 nanometers. Therefore, silicon wafer crack detection uses the longer wavelength end, not 850 nanometers.

These figures are for internal absorption and do not account for surface reflection. Silicon has a refractive index of 3.5, and bare wafers reflect over half the light on both surfaces, so anti-reflection coatings are needed in actual use.

Illumination typically uses 850 or 940 nanometers. Silicon's response at these two points differs considerably: at 850 nanometers, backside-illuminated sensors can reach 50%, while frontside-illuminated ones are around 20%; at 940 nanometers, frontside-illuminated sensors are only at 10%.

But selection isn't just about response. 850 nanometers has two major drawbacks outdoors. The solar background in this band cannot be suppressed; the better the silicon response, the stronger the incoming background, and the signal-to-noise ratio may not be worth it. More importantly is human eye safety: 850 nanometers still falls within the retinal imaging area, and the allowable irradiance is an order of magnitude lower than 940 nanometers, limiting the illumination power. 940 nanometers bypasses both of these issues and also avoids the faint visible red dot in dark environments.

LiDAR follows the same logic. The 905-nanometer solution is cheaper because the emitter can use gallium arsenide-based laser diodes and the receiver can use silicon avalanche photodiodes. The 1,550-nanometer solution reaches farther because light at this wavelength cannot reach the retina in the eye, being absorbed by the cornea and aqueous humor within millimeters, resulting in a much higher human eye safety threshold. The trade-off is that silicon is completely transparent in that region, and the receiver must switch to InGaAs, driving up costs.

Bandwidth matching must also be calculated. Near-infrared LEDs typically have an FWHM of 30 to 45 nanometers, with the center wavelength red-shifting with junction temperature at a coefficient of 0.2 to 0.3 nanometers per Kelvin. A temperature rise of 20 to 30 Kelvin shifts the wavelength by 5 to 9 nanometers. The filter passband must leave a margin for this width, and in engineering, around 50 nanometers is commonly used.

4. In the thermal infrared band, turning temperature into an image

The radiation peak of room-temperature objects is near 9.7 micrometers. The ground, pipes, human bodies, and motor housings are all in this temperature band. In the atmosphere, 8 to 14 micrometers and 3.5 to 5 micrometers are the only two high-transmission windows; sandwiched between these, mainstream thermal imaging falls into the 8 to 14 micrometer long-wave range.

In this band, the filter's job is not just to let thermal radiation in, but to prevent other things from entering. Whether the out-of-band suppression is deep enough directly determines how clean the image is. In daytime outdoor scenes, solar reflection, lamp afterglow, and window stray light are all waiting to sneak in.

The window's own transmittance is worth mentioning separately. With a transmittance of 91%, the remaining 9% is not all absorbed; most is reflected off the two surfaces, and only a very small part enters the film and substrate to become heat. According to Kirchhoff's law, only the absorbed portion emits according to its own temperature, translating to an emissivity of roughly 2% to 4%.

When the window is 10 Kelvin hotter than the target, the apparent offset brought by this magnitude is only 0.2 to 0.4 Kelvin; to make the offset reach 1 to 2 Kelvin, the window must be tens of Kelvin hotter than the target. The reflected portion does not generate self-emission; it simply sends the target and cavity radiation back into the optical path as-is.

Whether a temperature difference can be seen ultimately comes down to one parameter: Noise Equivalent Temperature Difference (NETD). Mainstream uncooled models are at 40 to 50 millikelvin, with good ones able to push it below 30. The smaller this number, the finer the temperature difference that can be resolved. If the filter's transmittance drops, less energy enters, and this number degrades accordingly.

The orientations of imaging and thermometry types are indeed different, but not as distinctly as many think. Thermometry thermal imagers still use the broadband of 8 to 14 micrometers because they need energy. Narrowband is mainly used in three situations: measuring high temperatures, where the target's own radiation is strong and doesn't need broadband energy stacking; two-color thermometry, where two clean wavelengths are needed for ratioing; and measuring semi-transparent materials like glass and plastic films, where specific narrowbands must be chosen to avoid their selective emission. Therefore, narrowband is not a synonym for precision; it is a tool for specific situations.

Resolution is also often misunderstood. Thermal imagers are mainly available in 256×192, 384×288, and 640×512 tiers, with 320×240 still abundant in low-cost modules, differing by orders of magnitude from the tens of megapixels of visible light. But thermometry doesn't need details; it needs the target to occupy enough pixels. This approach is exactly the opposite of visible light inspection: that side wants to see boundaries clearly, while this side just wants the target to fill the pixels.

5. In the gas path, making molecules visible

Gas detection is another visual route. The ν3 band center of methane is at 3.31 micrometers, carbon dioxide at 4.26 micrometers, and carbon monoxide at 4.67 micrometers. These positions are determined by the molecules' vibrational modes and cannot be changed.

The gas itself does not emit light; within its absorption band, it does two things: absorbs part of the background radiation and simultaneously emits outward according to its own temperature. The net effect depends on the temperature difference. Leaking gas cools due to throttling expansion and is often colder than the pipe wall and ground, appearing dark in the image; if hotter than the background, it appears bright; if the two temperatures are the same, the contrast drops to zero.

Therefore, the primary criterion for gas imaging is not absorption strength, but temperature difference. Practical detection requires the temperature difference between the background and the gas to be above 0.5 to 2 Kelvin; without this difference, no matter how high the absorptivity, it cannot be seen.

Time of day selection also follows this logic. At night, the ground is continuously losing heat, and by early morning it is the coldest time of the day, resulting in the smallest temperature difference with the gas. After sunrise, the ground heats up quickly while the gas is still cool, and in the evening, the ground still retains heat while the air temperature drops first—these two time periods offer the best contrast.

There is another layer easily overlooked: 3.3 micrometers falls in the mid-wave, where the sensitivity of uncooled microbolometers is an order of magnitude worse than in the long-wave. Practical gas imaging equipment mostly uses cooled mid-wave receivers. The 256×192 uncooled machine mentioned earlier cannot be brought into this band.

The task of the bandpass filter here is very clear: let only the band absorbed by the target gas through. Bandwidth depends on the use case. Point-type non-dispersive analyzers typically use 100 to 200 nanometers, matching the narrow absorption band. Imaging types need energy, and their passbands are often made 150 to 250 nanometers wide.

Single-channel instruments have an unavoidable flaw: light sources age, windows get dirty, and cell walls reflect; these variables drift over time. A common practice is to add a reference channel that measures synchronously at a non-absorbing position; dividing the two signals cancels out the common-mode parts. Some designs use two filters, while others coat two passbands on the same substrate, all with the same purpose.

6. Where it's installed determines what it can achieve

The position of the filter in the optical path changes the effect it can achieve, a point often overlooked.

There is a widely circulated saying: placing it at the aperture stop is best because chief rays all pass through the center of the stop. This is only half correct. Passing through the center of the stop means the chief ray's height is zero, not its angle. The chief rays of off-axis fields are inherently tilted at the stop surface, with tilt angles on the same order as the field angle. Moreover, the beams of all fields completely overlap at the stop, so any point on the filter is illuminated by all angles from zero to the maximum field, making the angular distribution the most complex.

The situation where the incidence angle is only the cone angle is image-space telecentricity: the exit pupil is at infinity, the chief ray at each image height is parallel to the optical axis, and when the filter is placed close to the image plane, the incidence angle is only the converging cone determined by the F-number. For an f/3.8 lens, the half-angle is 7.5 degrees, and the passband blue-shift is less than 1%.

Miniature modules cannot achieve telecentricity. The lens is only a few tenths of a millimeter from the chip, so the chief ray angle cannot be suppressed; for wide-angle modules, the chief ray angle at the corner fields is actually 20 to 35 degrees, and with the cone angle added, it can reach around 40 degrees.

Narrowband filters are very sensitive to incidence angle. Assuming an effective refractive index of 1.9, at 30 degrees incidence, the passband shifts toward shorter wavelengths by 3.5%, and the 850-nanometer center drops to around 820. As the angle increases, it shifts more, approaching 800 at 40 degrees.

To address this tilt, there are two engineering approaches. One is to intentionally shift the center wavelength during coating based on the inverse calculation of the average incidence angle at work, so it lands on the target value in the actual optical path. The cost is that the central field is reddish and the corners are bluish, which is a compromise. The other is gradient coating, which changes the center wavelength along the aperture to align with each field. This has a better effect but a very narrow process window and high cost.

MULTI IR filters cover near-infrared from 850 to 1653 nanometers and mid-to-long-wave from 3 to 14 micrometers. Near-infrared narrowband products have a center wavelength tolerance of plus or minus 2 nanometers, out-of-band suppression above OD4, and average transmittance above 91%. Substrates are selected by band: near-infrared uses sapphire, quartz, and borosilicate glass; silicon substrates are reserved for above 1,200 nanometers where high-resistivity silicon is needed; long-wave uses germanium and zinc selenide, with DLC coating hardness greater than 18 GPa.

Looking at these bands together, what filters give machines is not more brightness, but more certainty. The visible light band pulls apart similar colors, near-infrared opens up opaque media, thermal infrared writes temperature as grayscale, and the gas path turns molecules into patches of light and dark. Each time, it is performing subtraction—subtracting unwanted wavelengths, so that the remaining band carries the information.

This is also why, in the same scenario, changing a filter can lead to completely opposite conclusions. People think machine vision is about algorithms, but in reality, before the algorithm even gets the pixels, the light has already been filtered.

About Us

Founded in 2007, Hangzhou MULTI IR Technology Co., Ltd. is an optoelectronic technology enterprise integrating R&D, production, and sales. Its products are widely applied in aerospace, medical care, AR/VR, display imaging, photography, and other fields, steadily holding the position of the world's largest spot supplier of optical components.