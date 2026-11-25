One Device Performs Four Tasks at the Security Expo, But It All Relies on the Optical Filter

From November 3 to 6, the annual Security China exhibition concluded at the China International Exhibition Center in Shunyi, Beijing. Looking through the materials from this year's show, one change is more noteworthy than the increase in resolution: devices are converging. In the past, one machine did one thing—one for gas leaks, one for temperature measurement, one for perimeter security, one for fire point detection. Now, they are all being packed into a single unit.

The convergence itself isn't difficult; you just assemble several modules into one housing. The hard part is the optical path. The wavelength bands required for these tasks are not in the same place at all: gas is at around 3.x micrometers, temperature measurement is at 8 to 14 micrometers, and perimeter recognition needs visible light or near-infrared. When a single optical path has to serve all these needs simultaneously, the optical budget has to be recalculated.

1. Four tasks, not the same band of light

If we break it down, the physical basis for each function is different.

Gas detection relies on absorption. The C-H stretching band of methane is near 3.3 micrometers, sulfur hexafluoride is near 10.55 micrometers, and a large swath of volatile organic compounds falls between 3.2 and 3.5 micrometers. The device needs to see how much background radiation remains after passing through the gas: pipes, ground, and sky all radiate, the gas absorbs a small portion of it, and the rest forms the image. Passive systems don't need any light source; active systems need an illuminator.

Temperature measurement relies on emission. Any object with a temperature is radiating outward, and the 8 to 14 micrometer band concentrates the energy peak of room-temperature objects. The device needs to collect as much of this energy as possible and then invert the temperature according to the calibration curve. Therefore, its passband is broad—the wider the better, ideally taking in the entire window.

Perimeter recognition relies on shape and motion. This band could originally use visible light, but there is no light at night, so it must use near-infrared illumination or directly borrow the thermal imaging picture for target detection. The former requires active illumination and narrowband reception; the latter requires no extra light but usually lacks sufficient resolution to see faces clearly.

With these three requirements on the table, the conflict is immediately apparent. Gas needs narrowband and deep suppression, temperature measurement needs broadband and high transmittance, and perimeter needs to let visible or near-infrared in. These requirements are not on the same order of magnitude, yet they are all crammed into the same optical window and the same coating stack.

2. One window must transmit two bands, so material choices shrink

The range of options for window materials is inherently narrow.

Germanium is a compromise option. Its transmission range extends from 1.8 micrometers all the way past 20 micrometers, with the commonly used engineering range being 2 to 14 micrometers. Both 3.3 and 10 micrometers can pass, so sharing one window for two channels is physically feasible. Its trouble lies in temperature: the bandgap is only 0.66 electron volts, so as temperature rises, the intrinsic carrier concentration increases exponentially, and free carrier absorption rises accordingly.

This threshold does not depend on absolute temperature, but on how much hotter it is than the scene. If the window is 20 to 30 Kelvin hotter than the scene, the added equivalent temperature rise reaches 2 to 3 Kelvin. For gas imaging, where absorption is only a few percent, this is already on the same order of magnitude as the signal itself. Therefore, equipment using germanium as a common window must either temperature-control the window or subtract this portion from the signal.

Zinc selenide can also cover these two bands, with a transmission range from 0.6 all the way to 20 micrometers, letting even visible light through. Its refractive index is lower than germanium's, so the reflection loss on the bare surface is smaller, but its hardness is poor. Knoop hardness is only around 100+, and Mohs hardness is 3 to 4. When installed in windy and sandy environments or where wiping is needed, it must be supported by a hard coating on the surface.

Sapphire is unusable here. It transmits very well in the 3.3 micrometer band, but beyond 6 micrometers, multi-phonon absorption caused by lattice vibrations rapidly suppresses transmittance to single digits. Using it for the long-wave channel is equivalent to killing the signal at the window. This is not a problem that coating stacks can remedy; it is a limitation of the material itself.

Therefore, when it comes to multi-functionality in a single device, the first obstacle at the optical end is not the coating stack, but the substrate. To simultaneously pass visible light, 3.3 micrometers, and 10 micrometers, the only choices are zinc selenide and zinc sulfide, and they are both soft, requiring coatings to compensate for hardness. If only the two infrared channels are used, germanium can make do, but the visible channel would need a separate window. Cramming all three into a single germanium window is physically impossible, as germanium is completely opaque below 1.8 micrometers.

3. With a common window, the coating must be divided into two zones

Even if it is decided to use a single germanium window, the coating cannot be a single layer for everything.

One approach is zoned coating. Half of the window is designed for 3.3 micrometers, and the other half for 8 to 14 micrometers. Two coating stacks each handle one band, and the optical path is switched using a beamsplitter or a turret. Such designs are already seen on coaxial multispectral turrets. The advantage is that both channels get optimal curves; the cost is that the aperture is split in half, the light-transmitting area of each channel is halved, and the amount of incoming light drops accordingly.

Another approach is a full-aperture shared broadband anti-reflection coating, seeking only acceptable performance for both bands without pursuing extremes. Transmittance is roughly between 80% and 90%, which doesn't look bad, but it becomes a problem for the gas channel. In the low-concentration gas imaging range, the absorption depth is originally on the order of only a few parts per ten thousand; if the window transmits a few percentage points less, it is equivalent to taking another cut at an already weak signal.

The temperature measurement channel has higher tolerance. Its signal is strong, and the energy received over the broadband is surplus, so a few points of transmittance loss can mostly be absorbed through calibration. But a reminder: what is absorbed is gain, not noise. When transmittance drops, less energy reaches the receiver, and the noise equivalent temperature difference degrades accordingly, which cannot be changed back.

4. False alarms are not an algorithm problem; the image itself contains false signals

A word repeatedly mentioned at this year's exhibition is false alarms. Everyone in thermal imaging knows that after equipment is deployed, what truly makes people give up is not the inability to see clearly, but constant alarming.

The sources of false alarms can be listed at length. Metal roofs are baked to 60 or 70 degrees Celsius, but their emissivity is only around 0.3. The apparent temperature inverted from radiation is 10 to 20 degrees lower than actual, differing greatly from the adjacent concrete roof. The plastic film of greenhouse roofs heats up in the afternoon, and the entire roof triggers alarms. A forklift has just stopped in the warehouse, and the engine hood is still hot. The stacker moves back and forth, and each pass creates a temporary hot zone.

There is a widely circulated claim that needs correcting. Long-wave thermal imagers are basically not affected by diffuse solar reflection. The sun's energy in the 8 to 14 micrometer band accounts for only a tiny fraction of its total radiation, less than two watts per square meter reaching the ground, which is negligible compared to the over one hundred watts emitted by room-temperature objects themselves. What really causes trouble is specular reflection: polished metal sends the sun's image directly into the lens, and those pixels are saturated, appearing as glaring bright spots. This is not diffuse reflection; it is glare.

These false signals have one thing in common: they truly exist in the image; they are not noise or dead pixels. What algorithms can do is exclude them based on shape, motion, and temporal patterns of appearance, but if that area in the image is indeed hotter than its surroundings, the algorithm must first trust that number.

Therefore, the experienced approach is to move upstream and cut off some false signals before the light enters. Deeper out-of-band suppression reduces the leakage of strong visible and near-infrared light, and the white spots caused by glass reflection will also fade. This is not a panacea, but every layer suppressed means one less candidate for the algorithm to handle.

Multi-band comparison is another route. Observing the same area simultaneously in long-wave and visible light reveals that the sources of brightness are fundamentally different. In the long-wave, it is a weighted combination of self-emission and reflected ambient radiation, with the weights being emissivity and reflectivity. In the visible, it is reflectivity multiplied by illuminance. Therefore, for the same metal roof, the light and dark in the long-wave are determined by its own temperature and the temperature of the environment it reflects, while in the visible, it is determined by how much light it reflects. When the conclusions from the two sides do not match, that is precisely what can be used to rule out a batch of them.

5. The more functions are stacked, the harder optical components are to replace

Looking back at this path, there is one judgment that can be made with relative certainty: devices are converging, algorithms are moving upward, but the position of optical components will not shift backward; it will only move further forward.

The reason is straightforward. When a single device has to do several things simultaneously, each task must have a clean spectral entrance. The gas channel needs narrowband and deep suppression, the temperature measurement channel needs broadband and high transmittance, and the perimeter channel needs resistance to strong light. These three requirements conflict simultaneously on the substrate and coating stack, and the solution can only be found in materials and coating—downstream image processing cannot compensate.

Our infrared filters and optical windows cover 3 to 14 micrometers in the mid-to-long-wave, with average transmittance in the infrared band above 91%, out-of-band suppression above OD4, and center wavelength tolerance of plus or minus 2 nanometers for near-infrared narrowband products.

Substrates are selected by band: germanium, silicon, zinc selenide, sapphire, and chalcogenide glass are all available, with specific considerations for which one is best suited for which band. The DLC hard coating layer has a hardness greater than 18 GPa (Vickers scale), and adhesion reaches grade 5B as measured by the ASTM D3359 cross-hatch method. For multi-functional devices, the most critical aspect is precisely whether these items can be maintained simultaneously.

The excitement at the exhibition will pass, and the function lists on specification sheets will only grow longer. What truly determines whether a device can survive on a job site for three years are those few pieces of glass that people overlook. They emit no signal and produce no image; they do only one thing: let in the light that should enter, and block out everything that shouldn't.

This one thing was a bonus point in the past; now it has become a threshold.

About Us

Founded in 2007, Hangzhou MULTI IR Technology Co., Ltd. is an optoelectronic technology enterprise integrating R&D, production, and sales. Its products are widely applied in aerospace, medical care, AR/VR, display imaging, photography, and other fields, steadily holding the position of the world's largest spot supplier of optical components.