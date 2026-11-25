MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Michael Bogdan Scholarship for Healthcare announces that applications are now open for its one-time $10,000 award, available to undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges and universities across the United States. The scholarship, founded by entrepreneur and healthcare executive Michael Bogdan, recognizes students who combine academic excellence with a genuine commitment to serving others through healthcare careers.

The Michael Bogdan Scholarship for Healthcare invites applicants pursuing degrees that lead toward healthcare-related professions. Eligible students must demonstrate a commitment to serving patients and improving healthcare, and must submit an original essay addressing how innovation, technology, and compassionate care shape their professional aspirations. The essay prompt asks students to describe what inspired their healthcare career path, the values guiding their goals, the challenges they hope to address, and the difference they aspire to make in patients' lives and their communities.

Michael Bogdan established the scholarship on the belief that investing in future healthcare professionals strengthens communities, expands access to quality care, and encourages innovation across the healthcare industry. His experience building healthcare-focused real estate companies has reinforced his understanding of the resources and environments healthcare professionals need to deliver exceptional patient care. Through this award, Michael Bogdan supports students who share a similar passion for creating meaningful change.

One deserving student will receive the $10,000 scholarship, selected based on essay quality, academic dedication, and commitment to a healthcare career. The award is a one-time honor and is not bound to any U.S. city or state; undergraduate students nationwide are encouraged to apply. The application deadline is April 15, 2027, and the winner will be announced on May 15, 2027.

Complete eligibility criteria, essay requirements, and submission details are available at . Applicants must be currently enrolled undergraduate students at an accredited U.S. college or university, be pursuing a degree leading toward a healthcare-related career, demonstrate a commitment to serving patients and improving healthcare, and submit an original essay that meets all scholarship submission requirements before the deadline. The Michael Bogdan Scholarship for Healthcare reminds interested students to review all guidelines carefully and submit materials well ahead of the April 15, 2027 deadline.

About the Michael Bogdan Scholarship for Healthcare

The Michael Bogdan Scholarship for Healthcare was founded by entrepreneur and healthcare executive Michael Bogdan to support undergraduate students who demonstrate academic excellence and a commitment to serving others through healthcare. The organization advances this mission by awarding a one-time scholarship to one deserving student each application cycle and by encouraging innovation and compassionate care across the healthcare industry. Michael Bogdan brings experience building healthcare-focused real estate companies to the scholarship's mission of investing in the next generation of healthcare professionals.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Michael Bogdan

Organization: Michael Bogdan Scholarship for Healthcare

Website:

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at