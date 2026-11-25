MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARREN, Mich., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. John Pispidikis Grant for Healthcare Professionals announces a nationwide call for applications from undergraduate students pursuing healthcare-related degrees. The one-time grant, established by Dr. John Pispidikis, recognizes students who demonstrate a clear commitment to patient care, community service, and the advancement of the healthcare field. Applications are open to eligible undergraduates across the United States, with a submission deadline of May 15, 2027.

The grant reflects Dr. John Pispidikis's dedication to education, professional growth, and service. As a Chiropractor and Nurse Practitioner with more than two decades of clinical and leadership experience, Dr. Pispidikis has built a career that spans chiropractic neurology, pain management, and nursing practice. His academic background includes a Doctorate of Chiropractic from Parker College of Chiropractic, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Hardin-Simmons University, and a Master of Science in Nursing from Samford University. Through this initiative, Dr. John Pispidikis encourages future healthcare professionals to pursue rigorous education and lead with purpose.

Eligibility and Application Requirements

Applicants must be enrolled as undergraduate students at an accredited college or university and be pursuing a degree or course of study in healthcare or a related field. Candidates must also demonstrate a genuine interest in building a career that serves patients or communities and submit an original essay addressing the scholarship prompt:“How Will You Use Your Healthcare Education to Make a Difference?”

The essay should explain why the applicant chose healthcare as a field of study and describe the impact they hope to make through their future career. Strong responses connect education and career goals with patient care, community service, innovation, leadership, or another meaningful need in healthcare. Selection is based on the strength of the essay, clarity of purpose, commitment to healthcare, and potential for meaningful contribution to the field.

Timeline and Selection

The application window closes on May 15, 2027. The winning applicant will be announced on June 15, 2027. Complete application materials and essays must be submitted by the deadline for consideration. The grant is a one-time award and is not bound to any specific U.S. city or state, allowing undergraduate students nationwide to participate.

The Dr. John Pispidikis Grant for Healthcare Professionals prioritizes accessibility and merit, offering students an opportunity to articulate their vision for the future of care. By supporting undergraduates who demonstrate purpose and service, the grant advances the values Dr. John Pispidikis has upheld throughout his career in clinical practice, administration, and community volunteering.

Prospective applicants can review full eligibility details and submission instructions at .

About the Dr. John Pispidikis Grant for Healthcare Professionals

The Dr. John Pispidikis Grant for Healthcare Professionals supports undergraduate students preparing for careers in healthcare. Founded by Dr. John Pispidikis, a Chiropractor and Nurse Practitioner based in Warren, Michigan, the grant reflects his commitment to education, professional growth, and service. The program's core mission is to encourage future healthcare professionals to pursue knowledge, serve patients and communities, and lead with purpose.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Dr. John Pispidikis

Organization: Dr. John Pispidikis Grant for Healthcare Professionals

Website:

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at