MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Gabelli announces the Michael Gabelli Scholarship for Public Servants, a one-time educational award designed to recognize undergraduate and graduate students who demonstrate a commitment to public service, civic engagement, and community development. The scholarship supports students pursuing careers dedicated to serving others and creating meaningful contributions to society.

The initiative reflects Michael Gabelli's commitment to community involvement and the importance of investing in individuals who seek to make a positive difference. Through this scholarship, Michael Gabelli aims to recognize students who combine academic dedication with a clear interest in addressing community needs through public service, education, nonprofit work, government, and related professional fields.

Supporting the Next Generation of Public Service Leaders

The Michael Gabelli Scholarship for Public Servants is open to students currently enrolled full-time in an accredited college or university in the United States. Both undergraduate and graduate students are eligible to apply, provided they meet the scholarship's academic, professional, and community involvement requirements.

Applicants must demonstrate a meaningful commitment to public service, civic engagement, or community involvement and maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. Eligible candidates must also be pursuing a career in government, nonprofit organizations, public policy, social work, education, or a related discipline.

A complete application, including a personal essay responding to the scholarship prompt, must be submitted by the application deadline of May 15, 2027.

Scholarship Essay Encourages Personal Experiences and Career Vision

As part of the application process, candidates are asked to describe their commitment to public service and explain how their future careers can create a positive impact on their communities or society. The essay also invites applicants to discuss the experiences that shape their dedication to serving others and explain how the scholarship can support their educational and professional goals.

The selection process places importance on authentic personal experiences, clearly defined career aspirations, and an understanding of how education can contribute to effective community service. Applicants are encouraged to provide specific examples of their involvement and explain how their intended career can address important social or community needs.

The selected recipient will receive a one-time award of $2,500 to help support educational expenses and further academic development. The scholarship winner is scheduled to be announced on June 15, 2027.

Michael Gabelli's Commitment to Community Involvement

Michael Gabelli brings professional leadership experience and a longstanding interest in community service to the scholarship initiative. As Managing Director and President of Gabelli & Partners, he oversees the firm's Alternative Investment Group while also serving as Non-Executive Chairman of Gabelli Japan K.K.

His commitment to service extends beyond his professional responsibilities. For more than a decade, Michael Gabelli volunteers as a baseball and football coach, mentoring young athletes and reinforcing values such as teamwork, discipline, and perseverance.

His philanthropic involvement includes support for organizations focused on youth development, healthcare, education, community assistance, and public safety. These efforts reflect Michael Gabelli's continued interest in supporting institutions and individuals working to strengthen communities.

Through the Michael Gabelli Scholarship for Public Servants, he extends this commitment to students preparing to contribute to the public good. The initiative recognizes that meaningful community progress depends on individuals who are willing to take responsibility, develop practical skills, and pursue careers centered on service.

Students interested in the opportunity can review the eligibility requirements and application information through the official scholarship website.

Application Deadline: May 15, 2027

Winner Announcement: June 15, 2027

Scholarship Award: $2,500 (one-time award)

Website:

About the Michael Gabelli Scholarship for Public Servants

The Michael Gabelli Scholarship for Public Servants is an educational initiative established to recognize students committed to public service, civic participation, and community involvement. Its mission is to support the academic development of individuals pursuing careers that contribute to the public good. Through its scholarship program, the initiative seeks to encourage responsible leadership and continued dedication to serving communities.

Media Contact

Spokesperson: Michael Gabelli

Organization: Michael Gabelli Scholarship for Public Servants

Website:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at