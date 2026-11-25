MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The integration lets Vrax customers with current subscriptions connect to WitFoo Analytics 1.2.0, released on 19 November.

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Security analysts using WitFoo Analytics can now see which Vrax reports on their industry and region mention the addresses, domains and file hashes they investigate, under a new technology alliance.Vrax, a New Zealand threat-intelligence company, turns public threat reporting into source-linked intelligence for particular industries and regions, with human-reviewed mappings to the MITRE ATT&CKframework and indicators such as malicious IP addresses, domains and file hashes. WitFoo has built an integration, available in WitFoo Analytics 1.2.0, released on 19 November, that brings that intelligence in beside the evidence analysts already work from."Threat intelligence is a map, but like all maps it helps when you can see where you are standing on it. Vrax maps who is targeting an organisation's industry and region, and WitFoo Analytics shows where that organisation stands in the evidence from its own network. Putting the two together on the address or file an analyst is already investigating turns a report someone might read into an answer someone can act on," WitFoo Chairman and co-Founder Charles Herring said.Each customer subscribes to Vrax directly. On an appliance running version 1.2.0, an administrator enters the organisation's Vrax login, and for the Vrax MISP feed its feed credential, in WitFoo Analytics, where each is stored encrypted and never shown again. The administrator then chooses an industry and region that the organisation's Vrax subscription covers; Vrax serves only the coverage that subscription includes. The appliance imports Vrax reports and feed events for that industry and region every 24 hours by default, or on a schedule the administrator sets between hourly and weekly, and keeps them on the appliance. When an analyst opens a node (an address, host or other entity that WitFoo Analytics has found in the organisation's security data), its detail window lists the stored reports and feed events that mention that node's addresses, domains, URLs or file hashes. The integration is available on all WitFoo Analytics licensing tiers."Vrax exists to advance cybersecurity knowledge, and that knowledge matters most in the hands of the people defending a network. WitFoo brings our reporting to the point of investigation, inside the customer's own WitFoo deployment and on the customer's own Vrax subscription. That is threat-informed defence in practice, and it is why we wanted WitFoo as a partner," Vrax CEO Kade Morton said."New Zealand is small enough for its defenders to know each other and share what they see. Vrax publishes Thread, its report-mapping tool, as open source, and that habit of sharing is what collective defence is built on," Herring said.Charles Herring and Kade Morton are available for interviews; requests go to....About WitFooWitFoo builds security operations software that reads all of an organisation's security data and shares what it finds in the languages, terms and formats understood best by the people who must act on it, from analysts and boards to law enforcement. Founded in 2016, WitFoo, Inc. is headquartered in Dunwoody, Georgia, and sells its Conductor, Analytics and Reporter products through channel partners. Its New Zealand subsidiary, WitFoo Limited, is based at 47 Salisbury Street in Christchurch Central, where the company is building its international commercial operations. Cybersecurity for Collective Defense.About VraxVrax is the trading name of Arachne Digital Limited, a New Zealand company providing cyber threat intelligence. Vrax structures public threat reporting into source-linked intelligence, with human-reviewed MITRE ATT&CK mappings and contextualised indicators, scoped by industry and geography. Its threat intelligence is delivered through an API, MISP feeds and reports. Vrax also publishes Thread, an open-source tool that helps analysts map threat reporting to MITRE ATT&CK.

Michael Riforgiate

WitFoo, Inc.

+ +1 678-203-9800

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WitFoo and Vrax partner to bring threat intelligence into WitFoo Analytics News Provided By WitFoo, Inc. November 25, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Military Industry, Science, Technology, Telecommunications



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