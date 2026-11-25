Eli Cooper performs traditional kata at Sunfukimania 2026 in Repentigny, Québec, where he took gold in Advanced Traditional Kata.

With a score of 29.96, Eli Cooper's bo staff routine earned gold in Elite Open Weapons at Sunfukimania 2026.

File photo: Eli Cooper competes in point fighting at the 2026 WKC Canada National Championships in Ottawa.

Fresh off two world silver medals in Spain, the Russell, Ontario athlete won four medals in traditional kata, weapons and point fighting near Montreal.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Canadian martial artist and Team Canada athlete Eli Cooper earned two gold medals and two silver medals at Sunfukimania 2026, held November 21 in Repentigny, Quebec.The tournament drew 482 participants from 38 clubs. Competing in the Boys 12–13 Advanced and Elite divisions, Cooper reached the podium in four of his six regular competitive divisions, demonstrating his versatility across traditional kata, weapons and point fighting.The performance came just three weeks after Cooper represented Team Canada at the 2026 World Karate and Kickboxing Commission (WKC) World Championships in Chiclana de la Frontera, Spain, where he captured silver medals in both Boys 12–13 Chinese Softstyle and Individual Point Fighting (+60 kg).Cooper captured his first gold medal in Advanced Traditional Kata, finishing first among 13 competitors with a score of 29.65. He added a second gold in Elite Open Weapons Kata, scoring 29.96 in his extreme bo kata debut, edging the silver medalist by just 0.01 points.Those wins sent Cooper into two Grand Champion rounds, where division winners compete against one another. He competed in the traditional forms and weapons round for coloured belts ages 10–13 and the elite open forms and weapons round for athletes 13 and under.In Advanced Open Weapons Kata, Cooper earned silver with a score of 29.65, finishing just 0.01 points behind the division winner. The closely contested results in both weapons divisions highlighted the precision required at the top of the competitive field.Cooper also advanced to the championship final in Advanced Boys 12–13 Point Fighting (+55 kg). He opened with a 6–2 victory in the quarterfinals before delivering a decisive 5–0 semifinal performance. In the championship match, Cooper earned silver following a 4–2 decision, finishing the division with two victories and one loss while outscoring his opponents 13–6 across three bouts. In Elite Point Fighting (+55 kg), Cooper fell 9–7 to world champion Antoine Caya.Beyond his four podium finishes, Cooper challenged himself in the Elite divisions, placing fourth in Elite Traditional Kata with a score of 29.90. His performance matched the bronze medalist's combined score and finished just 0.05 points behind the division winner.Despite collecting four medals, Cooper remained focused on opportunities for improvement and the high expectations he sets for himself.“I'm really happy with my results and proud of the work I've put in, but I know there's always room to improve,” said Cooper.“I set big goals for myself and train hard to achieve them. Not every competition goes the way I hope, but I try to learn something from every performance. I'm grateful for the results, and I'm motivated to get back to training, keep improving and work towards the Toronto International Tournament of Martial Arts Champions.”Representing Douvris Martial Arts, Cooper continues to train across traditional kata, Chinese softstyle, weapons and point fighting as he prepares for the Toronto International Tournament of Martial Arts Champions, building on his accomplishments and competitive experience throughout the 2026 season.About Eli CooperEli Cooper is a Canadian competitive martial artist from Russell, Ontario, representing Douvris Martial Arts and Team Canada. Competing in traditional kata, Chinese softstyle, weapons and point fighting, Cooper has earned medals at consecutive WKC World Championships, including silver and bronze in 2025 and two silver medals in 2026. His achievements include provincial and national titles, international podium finishes and selection to represent Canada at the WKC World Championships.

Antony Cooper

The House Of Cooper

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Martial Artist Eli Cooper Wins Two Golds, Two Silvers at Sunfukimania 2026 News Provided By THOC November 25, 2026, 19:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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