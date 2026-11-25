MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 6th edition brought together 1,250+ operators, 50+ speakers and representatives of 750+ brands, alongside a live reveal exploring how the region's restaurant industry is responding to disruption Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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24 November 2026, Dubai, UAE – What does it take to build a restaurant business that can withstand disruption, make technology pay off and keep customers coming back? These questions took centre stage at the 6th edition of the Fast Food & Café Convention (FFCC) Dubai, held at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre on 18 November 2026.

Bringing together the people behind the region's quick-service restaurants, cafés, casual dining concepts and cloud kitchens, FFCC Dubai 2026 welcomed more than 1,250 operators, alongside 50+ industry speakers, representatives from 750+ brands, and 50 exhibitors and partners. Across 12 sessions, the convention moved beyond broad predictions to examine the decisions, pressures and opportunities shaping the business of foodservice.

Key conversations centred on the practical challenges facing operators today: accessing capital for growth, identifying technology that delivers tangible value, and building customer loyalty in an increasingly competitive market. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" src="#" width="376" height="241" data-bit="iit" />

Sessions including The Working Capital Crunch explored restaurant financing and the role of fintech providers, while Moving Past Survival Mode examined the operational choices defining the sector's next chapter. Technology was also a major focus, with discussions on technology literacy, AI-driven hyper-personalisation and the commercial value of AI adoption encouraging operators to look beyond hype and assess where digital investment can make a meaningful difference.

The programme also placed the customer at the heart of the conversation. Through discussions on brand preference, consumer attention and Gen Z spending expectations, speakers explored how restaurant businesses can maintain relevance when products, trends and experiences are increasingly easy to replicate.

Industry leaders from Alzarooni Emirates Investments LLC, Nando's UAE, PJP, Jollibee and Vietnamese Foodies joined executives and specialists across restaurant operations, technology, finance and supply-chain management to share perspectives throughout the day. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" src="#" width="419" height="271" data-bit="iit" />

A key moment came with the live reveal of FFCC's 2026 Market Survey, The Disruption Resilience Snapshot. Drawing on responses from restaurant leaders across the region, the findings offered insight into the pressures operators are facing, the areas in which businesses are adapting, and the priorities shaping their growth strategies.

“Restaurant operators are navigating a market that is changing faster than ever,” said George Mohan, Co-Founder of FFCC.“The priority is understanding what drives sustainable growth-from smarter investment and technology to genuine customer loyalty. FFCC creates space for the industry's decision-makers to have those conversations, while our market survey captures what operators across the region are experiencing firsthand.”

Beyond the main-stage programme, FFCC Dubai 2026 hosted focused roundtables on leadership priorities for 2027, the commercial value of AI and what younger consumers are genuinely willing to pay for. The sessions enabled direct exchange between industry decision-makers, translating shared challenges into practical conversations around what comes next.

Organised by Oddbox, the Fast Food & Café Convention continues to connect founders, operators, investors, innovators and solution providers across the foodservice ecosystem. Now in its 6th Dubai edition, the platform remains focused on creating meaningful dialogue between the people building the industry's future.

About Fast Food & Café Convention FFCC:

The Fast Food & Café Convention is an industry platform bringing together leaders from the quick-service restaurant, café, casual dining and cloud kitchen sectors. Organised by Oddbox, FFCC connects operators, founders, investors and solution providers through industry discussions, networking opportunities and practical knowledge exchange.

About Oddbox:An exhibition company that pretty much does what most Events & Exhibitions companies do, but as our namesake suggests – we do it with mock modesty and no hesitancy. We do things a skosh different, a tad bit refreshing and with a tinge of oddity.

The Fast Food & Cafe Convention (FFCC), brought to you by Oddbox, stands as the quintessential gathering in the region dedicated to the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), Cafe, Casual Dining, and Cloud Kitchen community. With an unyielding commitment to innovation, the latest industry trends, and fostering meaningful networking opportunities, FFCC serves as the epicenter for leading professionals, industry experts, and key stakeholders to explore the ever-evolving landscape of the food and beverage industry.

From thought-provoking panel discussions to immersive workshops and dynamic exhibitions, The Fast Food & Cafe Convention (FFCC), curated by Oddbox, offers a vibrant platform for industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and collectively steer the future of dining experiences.