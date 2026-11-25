MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New Robert Walters research reveals the highest-paying senior leadership roles in the UAE, with salaries reaching AED 2.64 million annually. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November, 2026 – Senior technology executives can command salaries of up to AED 2.46 million annually, placing them among the highest-paid professionals in the UAE, according to new figures from global talent solutions partner Robert Walters. The findings, published in its Salary Survey 2027, reveal substantial differences in executive pay across industries and senior leadership roles.

The highest-paid executive positions include Group Chief Information Officers (CIOs) in technology, earning between AED 1.86 million and AED 2.46 million annually, alongside Chief Investment Officers at sovereign or large financial institutions, where salaries can also reach AED 2.46 million. Other highly paid positions include Managing Directors in private wealth, commanding salaries of up to AED 1.86 million annually.

Andrew Powell, Chief Commercial Officer at Robert Walters, comments,“There's a considerable amount at stake when it comes to senior leadership. Executives are making decisions about where businesses invest, how they grow and how they respond when market conditions change.

“Someone brought in to lead a major transformation, for example, will need a particular set of capabilities, while an executive managing an established, growing business will face other challenges. The experience and commercial judgement required to navigate these situations can play an important part in determining what organisations are prepared to pay.”

Which industries offer the highest executive salaries?

According to the Salary Survey, technology, banking and financial services, and legal offer some of the highest executive salaries in the UAE.

Within technology, Chief AI Officers and Chief Digital Officers can each earn between AED 1.38 million and AED 1.86 million annually, while Chief Information Security Officers can command salaries of up to AED 1.44 million.

In banking and financial services, Chief Compliance Officers can earn up to AED 1.8 million annually, while Chief Operating Officers at large banking institutions can command up to AED 1.56 million.

Meanwhile, in the legal sector, General Counsel can earn between AED 960,000 and AED 1.8 million annually, while Associate General Counsel can command up to AED 1.32 million.

Andrew continues,“Every industry has its own commercial pressures, and these can influence which leadership positions command the highest salaries. The regulatory environment, pace of technological change and wider market conditions can all shape the demands placed on senior executives.

“At this level, deep industry knowledge can be particularly valuable, especially when businesses are navigating complex challenges or making significant decisions about their future direction.”

Highest-paid executive roles in 2027:

The following table highlights some of the highest-paid leadership positions in the UAE, according to the Robert Walters Salary Survey 2027.

Salary figures exclude bonuses and other forms of remuneration.

Drawing on data from thousands of roles across its global network, the Robert Walters Salary Survey 2027 provides a detailed view of salary movements, most in-demand skills, and the priorities shaping both hiring and retention strategies for the year ahead. The guide is available for download here: our-services/salary-survey

About Robert Walters:

With more than 2,800 people in 29 countries, Robert Walters delivers recruitment consultancy, staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed services across the globe. From traditional recruitment and staffing to end-to-end talent management, our consultants are experts at matching highly skilled people to permanent, contract and interim roles across all professional disciplines. robertwalters