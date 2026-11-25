MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) James Altucher's latest free presentation explains why Musk is now in prime position to“control the AI industry from end to end.”

Baltimore, MD, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The midterm elections sent a shock through the AI trade.

In trading on Nov. 4, the companies building America's AI data centers took a beating. Applied Digital fell 8.8%. CoreWeave dropped 9.5%. Cipher Digital plunged 21%. Investors were suddenly pricing in a much tougher road for anyone trying to build giant computing facilities on American soil.

But demand for AI didn't vanish overnight. What changed was the cost and difficulty of putting the machines somewhere.

In a recent free presentation, tech analyst James Altucher argues that's exactly the problem Elon Musk has been planning around.“The future of AI isn't on Earth anymore,” Altucher says.“It's in orbit.”

AI Software vs. AI Hardware

The selloff highlights the very split Altucher examines in his free presentation.

Investors still love what AI can do. What worries them is what it takes to run it: land, power, permits and neighbors willing to live next to a building full of servers. After the elections, every one of those got harder to count on.

A change in expectations about building permits or power costs can wipe out billions in market value in a single day. The appetite for AI doesn't have to disappear for that to happen.

Musk's Different Scoreboard

Altucher's presentation shifts the focus from who builds the best AI model to who controls the machinery underneath it.

“Elon isn't trying to win the AI race by launching a new product,” Altucher says.“He wants to control the AI industry from end to end.”

He points to how much of that machinery Musk already holds. The rockets. The launch sites. The satellites. The AI itself.“Every vertical in the AI industry, he now controls,” Altucher says.

And Musk's biggest move takes the fight off the ground entirely. Altucher points to a SpaceX filing with the FCC that lays out plans for one million AI data center satellites, powered by the sun. No permits to fight. No ballot measures. No neighbors.

A $25 Trillion Question

In his presentation, Altucher estimates that the AI industry could grow into a $25 trillion-a-year market.

With stakes that big, a single day's selloff matters less than the bigger question behind it. If building AI on the ground keeps getting harder, which parts of the supply chain become essential?

The Piece Underneath the Headlines

That's where Altucher's presentation goes.

The famous names get the attention when stocks swing. Altucher looks at the less visible systems that make the whole thing work. In Musk's orbital plan, that includes the technology that moves data between machines:“The system that beams billions of data points every second to servers back on Earth.”

Altucher believes one small supplier provides a key piece of that system, a company he says“hardly anyone knows about.” He's blunt about where he thinks opportunity tends to hide.“Fortunes hide in the places 99% of people scroll right past,” he says.

For readers looking to understand what's next for AI, Altucher's free presentation connects the dots between the election night shakeup and Musk's plans for the future of AI infrastructure. He also reveals a little-known supplier he believes could play a central role in those plans.

About This Presentation

When AI stocks swing, most investors watch the tickers. James Altucher watches the infrastructure. In Musk Millionaires, his free presentation, he follows the money past the famous AI names to the power, launch and communications systems behind Elon Musk's orbital plan. He also names the supplier he believes sits at its center. Watch it here.

About James Altucher

James Altucher built his name on calls so early that most people thought he was crazy. He wrote about NVIDIA in 2008, calling it a“Super Chip Maker,” years before it became the face of the AI boom. In 2012, he was already laying out how SpaceX could turn a profit. Behind those calls is a three-decade Wall Street career managing hedge funds and building his own AI trading algorithms.

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