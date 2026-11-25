MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Neal Barnard and Marc Ramirez Join Forces During Diabetes Awareness Month to Break Down the Science, Share an Inspiring Story of Recovery, and Offer Practical Tips for the Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and new research suggests the way we have been treating diabetes may be missing the point entirely. During a recent satellite media tour in partnership with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and D S Simon Media, leading diabetes researcher Dr. Neal Barnard, President of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, was joined by Marc Ramirez, a Detroit-area resident who reversed his diabetes through diet and shares his story in the new documentary Reversing Diabetes, now available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango and Google Play.

Together, Dr. Barnard and Marc joined host stations across the country to break down the science behind a plant-based approach to diabetes, share what the research shows works, and offer practical advice for navigating the holiday season without feeling like you are missing out. Here are some of the top questions and expert insights from their conversation:

What does the research say about why standard diabetes advice often falls short, and what actually works?

Dr. Barnard explained that the conventional wisdom around carbohydrate restriction has been fundamentally incomplete.“Diabetes means there's too much sugar in the blood, and people have assumed it's because they're eating too much carbohydrate. It turns out we were wrong,” he said. The real culprit, according to his research, is microscopic fat particles that build up inside cells, blocking glucose from entering and causing blood sugar to spike.“What we need to do is get the fat out of the cell.”

His team tested a 100% plant-based diet in patients who had lived with type 2 diabetes for years and found that as fat cleared from the cells, blood sugars dropped, medication needs declined, and in some patients, the disease became undetectable.“It was astounding,” he said.

Marc, you reversed your diabetes through diet. What did that journey look like, and what would you tell someone who was just diagnosed?

Marc Ramirez was managing type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, taking insulin shots and four oral medications, and doing everything he had been told, counting carbs, counting calories, portion control and exercise, with no lasting results.

On December 3rd, 2011, he and his wife made the switch to a plant-based lifestyle.“Within days I started to see my glucose levels plummet. My weight was falling off my frame, my energy levels were going up.” Fifteen years later, Marc takes no medications and has kept off nearly 70 pounds. His message to anyone newly diagnosed:“If you haven't tried this, please give it a whirl, because we see the power and benefits of eating a low-fat, whole-food, plant-based lifestyle. You might just save your life like it did mine.”

The holidays are here. For anyone managing diabetes, what are the best tips for staying on track without feeling like you are missing out?

Dr. Barnard's approach is simple: always look for the plant-based option. At a restaurant, choose bean chili over meat chili, marinara sauce over meat sauce, a bean burrito over a greasy taco.“The lower fat choice is always better. The plant-based choice is always better.”

Marc added that the holidays do not have to feel like a sacrifice. His wife makes a lentil loaf in place of meatloaf, full of protein and packed with vegetables, herbs and spices. Classic sides like mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, green bean dishes and cauliflower all work beautifully. And when it comes to dessert?“Pumpkin pie, apple crisp, fudgy brownies that keep you low in fat. No problem. The foods are amazing and you will enjoy them.”

Reversing Diabetes is now available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and Fandango. For additional information and resources, visit diabetesfilm.org.

About Neal Barnard, MD, FACC

Neal Barnard, MD, FACC, is an Adjunct Professor of Medicine at the George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, DC, and President of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

Dr. Barnard has led numerous research studies investigating the effects of diet on diabetes, body weight, hormonal symptoms, and chronic pain, including a groundbreaking study of dietary interventions in type 2 diabetes, funded by the National Institutes of Health, that paved the way for viewing type 2 diabetes as a potentially reversible condition for many patients. Dr. Barnard has authored more than 100 scientific publications and 20 books for medical and lay readers, and is the editor in chief of the Nutrition Guide for Clinicians, a textbook made available to all U.S. medical students.

As president of the Physicians Committee, Dr. Barnard leads programs advocating for preventive medicine, good nutrition, and higher ethical standards in research. His research contributed to the acceptance of plant-based diets in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. In 2015, he was named a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology. In 2016, he founded the Barnard Medical Center in Washington, DC, as a model for making nutrition a routine part of all medical care.

Working with the Medical Society of the District of Columbia and the American Medical Association, Dr. Barnard has authored key resolutions, now part of AMA policy, calling for a new focus on prevention and nutrition in federal policies and in medical practice. In 2018, he received the Medical Society of the District of Columbia's Distinguished Service Award. He has hosted four PBS television programs on nutrition and health.

Originally from Fargo, North Dakota, Dr. Barnard received his M.D. degree at the George Washington University School of Medicine and completed his residency at the same institution. He practiced at St. Vincent's Hospital in New York before returning to Washington to found the Physicians Committee.

Follow Dr. Barnard on Twitter @DrNealBarnard, Facebook @NealBarnardMD and Instagram @DrNealBarnard.

About Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine

The Physicians Committee combines the clout and expertise of more than 17,000 physicians with the dedicated actions of nearly one million members and supporters worldwide.

The Physicians Committee is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, headquartered in Washington, DC. Their efforts are dramatically changing the way doctors treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and cancer. By putting prevention over pills, doctors are empowering their patients to take control of their own health.

And they are also building a new way of viewing research. Since 1985, the Physicians Committee has worked tirelessly for alternatives to the use of animals in medical education and research and for more effective scientific methods.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

Media Contact

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

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