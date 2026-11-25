MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Kenneth Pettine, an orthopedic surgeon and medical inventor, has announced the submission of multiple patent applications for new therapeutic platforms in regenerative medicine. These filings outline advanced intravenous (IV) infusion protocols that combine mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) exosomes, growth factors, and cannabinoids. The proposed treatments aim to reduce inflammation, accelerate tissue repair, and address markers associated with biological aging.

Central to Dr. Kenneth Pettine's research is the activation of the body's natural healing mechanisms. By merging acellular biologics with specific molecular compounds, these therapies are designed to modulate immune responses and engage the endocannabinoid system. This approach offers potential new pathways for managing autoimmune disorders and chronic inflammatory conditions.

The patent applications cover three primary innovations:

A formulation combining MSC-derived growth factors, exosomes, and cannabidiol (CBD). This therapy utilizes the immunoregulatory capabilities of MSCs, which naturally target areas of inflammation, paired with CBD's ability to inhibit inflammatory cytokines. The use of acellular components aims to enhance safety profiles while promoting localized healing.A topical and systemic treatment developed to address erectile and clitoral dysfunction. This formulation leverages cannabinoids to improve trans-epidermal delivery and stimulate the endocannabinoid system, offering a new method for supporting vascular function and intimate health.An infusion strategy pairing CBD with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. This protocol is engineered to lower systemic inflammation, support patients with autoimmune conditions, and facilitate faster recovery from acute soft tissue injuries.

Advancing the Science of Longevity and Safety

Dr. Pettine's recent work extends beyond patent filings into critical academic discourse regarding the future of regenerative medicine. His latest contributions focus on three key areas:



Exosomes and Healthy Aging: In his discussion on emerging research, Dr. Pettine explores the concept of a "Fountain of Youth" through biologic intervention. He examines how IV infusions of bone marrow-derived MSC extracellular vesicles may mitigate frailty and objectively reverse physical impacts of aging by reducing bio-inflammatory markers.

Safety in Bone Marrow-Derived Exosome Research: Addressing critical clinical concerns, Dr. Pettine has published findings examining the safety considerations inherent in using bone marrow-derived exosomes. His work provides a framework for understanding risk mitigation and ensuring patient safety as these therapies move toward broader clinical application. Exosome Potential in Osteoarthritis Treatment: Dr. Pettine continues to lead the conversation on joint health with his analysis of exosome research in osteoarthritis. His papers detail how these biologic messengers can alter the disease trajectory, offering hope for non-surgical management of degenerative joint conditions.



“Modern medicine should focus on empowering the body's cellular communication systems to drive internal healing, rather than simply suppressing symptoms,” stated Dr. Pettine.“By integrating the signaling efficiency of MSC exosomes with the regulatory benefits of cannabinoids, we are working to unlock the body's inherent potential for regeneration and vitality.”

Dr. Kenneth Pettine's continued contributions to clinical innovation have garnered significant attention within the medical community, with peers acknowledging the potential impact of his work on future standards of care in regenerative medicine.

About Dr. Kenneth Pettine Dr. Kenneth Pettine is an orthopedic surgeon and innovator based in Fort Collins, Colorado. He is recognized for his extensive work in regenerative medicine, holding numerous patents for biologic therapeutics. Dr. Pettine is a leading advocate for the clinical use of mesenchymal stem cells, exosomes, and cannabinoids in treating orthopedic, autoimmune, and inflammatory conditions.

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Dr. Kenneth Pettine

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