The Azulay Davidson Group

The Azulay Davidson Group

8900 Lakeside

Azulay Davidson Group at Compass Named Exclusive Broker for 8900 Lakeside

- Leslie Davidson, Principal of the Azulay Davidson GroupRENO, NV, NV, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Azulay Davidson Group (ADG) at Compass, a premier Northern Nevada real estate group known specializing in luxury residential, commercial, and development projects, has been selected by Thomas Creek Development to exclusively represent 8900 Lakeside - an exceptional collection of 24 custom homesites spanning 72.8 historic acres at the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Holcomb Ranch Lane.Blending South Reno's rich pioneer heritage with modern luxury living, 8900 Lakeside offers an exceptional collection of expansive homesites framed by panoramic views of the Reno skyline, Mount Rose, and the Virginia Range. With surface water rights from the historic Steamboat Ditch, the community preserves a meaningful connection to the area's agricultural legacy while offering a rare combination of rural elegance, privacy, and urban convenience.“There is something truly special about land that carries generations of history, where the past is still palpable and the beauty of the landscape feels timeless. With its sweeping views, open spaces, and a profound sense of tranquility, 8900 Lakeside celebrates the character of this land and the enduring spirit of those who came before us. It offers a rare opportunity to become part of that story-to create a home, deepen roots, and build a legacy for generations to come. We are incredibly proud to represent a community that embodies the very best of Northern Nevada living,” said Leslie Davidson, Principal of the Azulay Davidson Group.About Azulay Davidson GroupLed by principals Rotem“Ro” Azulay, CCIM, and Leslie Davidson, The Azulay Davidson Group combines extensive luxury residential, commercial, and development expertise with strategic marketing, sophisticated negotiation, and deep regional knowledge. Leveraging the national reach and innovative resources of Compass, ADG delivers a highly personalized real estate experience built on integrity, expertise, and lasting relationships.Deeply rooted in the Northern Nevada community, The Azulay Davidson Group is committed to contributing to the region's growth, prosperity, and long-term success. Through its active support of the University of Nevada athletics programs, Northern Nevada Now, the CCIM Northern Nevada chapter, and other local organizations, the group champions economic development, education, professional excellence, and meaningful community engagement. For The Azulay Davidson Group, real estate extends far beyond transactions - it is about investing in the communities we serve and helping shape their future.For more information on 8900 Lakeside and the Azulay Davidson Group, please visit 8900lakeside and adgrealestate.

Courtney Meredith

Design on Edge

+1 775-460-7133

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Azulay Davidson Group at Compass Named Exclusive Broker for 8900 Lakeside News Provided By Design on Edge November 25, 2026, 19:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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