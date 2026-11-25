FIESP Functional ID Card

Café Colomba Authentication Seal

Café Colomba's Authentication Seal and FIESP's Functional ID Card stood out for their multilayered anti-counterfeiting features.

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Primi Tecnologia, a Brazilian company recognized for its expertise in security printing, authentication, and traceability, won first and second place at the 28th Theobaldo De Nigris Latin American Graphic Products Competition 2026, held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.The competition was organized by the Latin American Confederation of the Graphic Arts Industry (Conlatingraf), in partnership with the Dominican Association of Graphic and Related Industries (Adiga), with coordination in Brazil by Abigraf Nacional and technical support from Nuvotech Media. The competition evaluated works produced between January 1, 2025, and July 30, 2026.First place was awarded to the FIESP Functional ID Card, developed for the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (FIESP). Second place went to the Café Colomba Authentication Seal.“These are very different products that demonstrate the versatility of Primi's security printing capabilities. Both the ID card and the coffee seal incorporate anti-counterfeiting technical features, such as intaglio printing, exclusive holography, reactive inks, and forensic micro-markings. These features ensure reliability and traceability without compromising design,” explains Victória Ferreira, Strategic Projects and Development Coordinator at Primi Tecnologia.Brazilian Innovation in the International SpotlightCreated to recognize the quality of graphic products manufactured in Latin America, the Theobaldo De Nigris Award is a benchmark for companies in the industry. Judges evaluate design, technical expertise, and the production capabilities of participating companies.“This is our first time participating, and winning both gold and silver is a tremendous source of pride. We are a Brazilian security printing company hat outperforms many international competitors in terms of technology and production capabilities,” celebrates Primi Tecnologia's Product Manager. The executive also points out that Primi is one of the few Brazilian companies invited to participate in international conferences.In October, Primi took part in Intergraf Currency+Identity 2026, in Copenhagen, Denmark, where it presented Living Trace Tax Stamp, a solution that combines high-security physical features, artificial intelligence, and digital traceability.“We demonstrated how the technology establishes a connection between the physical stamp applied to a product and a unique digital identity, making it possible to link printed security features to digital authentication and verification mechanisms,” adds Victória.In the first half of the year, at the High Security Printing (HSP) conference in Guatemala, Primi showcased a sustainable banknote developed using recycled cotton fibers recovered from banknote waste, combining materials innovation with security printing technology.

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Primi Tecnologia Wins Gold and Silver at Latin America's Graphic Excellence Awards News Provided By ECCO Escritório de Consultoria em Comunicação November 25, 2026, 19:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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