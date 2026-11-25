Two standalone closers. One premium finish.

Keep Your Filling Line. Upgrade Your Finish.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- STM Canna and RollCraft are putting the spotlight on one of the most persistent slowdowns in pre-roll production: the final closing step. Their standalone automated Dutch Crown closers are designed to help cannabis manufacturers improve finishing capacity and presentation without having to replace filling machines that already meet their needs.

For producers who have invested in reliable filling equipment, closing can remain a labor-intensive downstream task. As output increases, manually finishing pre-rolls can slow packaging, consume operator time, and make it harder to maintain a consistent finished appearance. STM Canna and RollCraft are promoting a modular solution: automate the closing process independently of filling.

Two standalone options for different production needs:

RollCraft ATC Closer is positioned as an accessible automated closing option for producers that want to move beyond manual finishing. It is rated for closing up to 2,100 pre-rolls per hour. STM Canna Atomic Closer is designed for higher-capacity operations, with a rated closing throughput of up to 4,250 pre-rolls per hour. Both systems create a Dutch Crown-style finish through automated closing cycles.

The approach is designed to be compatible with a modular production line. Operators can retain a filling machine they already use, transfer filled pre-rolls into a compatible 72-count closing tray, and run an automated closing cycle. The companies are also highlighting configurations that include four standard trays. Tray selection and workflow suitability depend on the pre-roll format and equipment setup.

A finishing upgrade, not a complete line replacement:

By treating closing as a separate production step, the companies aim to give manufacturers more flexibility in addressing bottlenecks where they actually occur. Producers can preserve the value of existing filling equipment, choose a closing-capacity tier that fits their operation, and improve the appearance of completed pre-rolls with a clean, repeatable Dutch Crown finish.

The message reflects STM Canna's broader emphasis on modular pre-roll automation and RollCraft's focus on making practical automation attainable for growing production teams. Rather than prescribe a single all-in-one system, the two product lines allow operators to evaluate closing automation as a targeted workflow upgrade.

Meet STM Canna and RollCraft at MJBizCon 2026:

STM Canna and RollCraft will be at MJBizCon 2026 in Las Vegas, December 1–4, Booth #23117. Attendees can connect with the teams to discuss standalone closing, compatible tray options, production requirements, and how an automated Dutch Crown closer may fit alongside their current filling equipment.

About STM Canna and RollCraft:

Based in Spokane Valley, Washington, STM Canna develops equipment for modular pre-roll production, including grinding, filling, quality control, closing, and infusion. RollCraft provides accessible automation options for pre-roll producers. The brands serve manufacturers seeking to improve throughput, consistency, and production efficiency.

For more information, visit stmcanna or rollcraft.

Erik Blackerby

STM Canna

+1 509-204-3148

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

STM Canna and RollCraft Take Aim at a Major Pre-Roll Production Bottleneck: Closing News Provided By STM November 25, 2026, 19:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.