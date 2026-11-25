The new ASR-P351N RFID DESKTOP Pro to exhibit at NRF in January 2027 at the AsReader booth 3375

New ASR-P351N RFID DESKTOP Pro will present new options for easy and accurate assisted-checkout and self-checkout across North America

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- Paul Whitney, Vice President and COO of AsReader, Inc, OR, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AsReader, Inc, a global leader in Barcode Scanning and RFID technology, has a new solution for retailers seeking quick and accurate assisted-checkout and self-checkout options for for customers. The ASR-P351N RFID DESKTOP Pro is now in use across the retail landscape in Japan. This Point-of Sale (POS) device has a plug-and-play aspect that can put retailers immediately in use almost as soon as it's plugged in, thereby seeing a return almost instantly without large investments in infrastructure. Developed and implemented in Japan by parent company Asterisk, Inc., this technology enables consumers to place tagged items on a desktop reader with or without a shopping basket, and the built-in antennas instantly scan the tags and send that information to the register or servers, depending on how the store wants to handle it. Retailers can instantly identify multiple tagged items placed together inside a shopping basket, tote, container, or checkout area. The technology has been deployed in apparel and specialty retail environments where RFID-based inventory management and checkout systems have become widely adopted.The new POS device will be on display at NRF, Retail's Big Show, in January at booth 3375. This system is ideal for retailers who prefer a checkout area without a submergible tub, the key feature of the patented AsReader RFID Reading TUB, recently recognized in the US.Measuring 13.86×17.05×1.22 inches (352×433×31mm) and weighing in at a little over 4 lbs. (1900 grams), the ASR-P351N RFID DESKTOP Pro allows users to simply place the RFID reading device on (or just under) a desk or tabletop and it works to provide info to the retailer, as well as checkout info to the customer. Once scanned, the device can capture many tags simultaneously, so checkout is instant seamless and accurate. The device is ideal for high-volume tag processing such as batch reading of shopping baskets containing tagged garments, or simultaneous reading of multiple ID cards.Vice President and COO Paul Whitney says the POS device is leveling the playing field with retail.“Our RFID Reading TUB has been called a Uniqlo-type scanner at retail by the Japanese press,” he said.“And the ASR-P351N RFID DESKTOP Pro is making waves across Japan because it offers a solution to retail operations who don't have the space for a submergible tub. These POS solutions stand to re-energize retail operations across North America.”Data communication can run through a single LAN cable or USB cable, minimizing cabling for a clean, compact desktop installation. A dedicated SDK is provided, offering flexible integration into a wide range of system environments, including iOS, Android, Windows, and Linux.###About AsReader, Inc.AsReader, Inc. specializes in AutoID, including mobile Barcode Scanners and RFID Readers/Writers, and all aspects of Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC). Headed by COO Paul Whitney, AsReader is an Oregon Corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asterisk, Inc. of Japan. Founded in 2006 by charismatic CEO Noriyuki Suzuki, Asterisk is headquartered in Osaka with additional offices in Tokyo, Kyoto/Shiga, and Nagoya in Japan, Dalian and Shenzhen in China, and Portland, Oregon in the U.S. The company went public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2021 (TSE:6522). AsReader devices are in use globally on the retail floor in premium fashion brands in France, Italy, and the US. Major clients include a household-name beverage and snack logistics/transportation company in North America using over 25,000 AsReaders, manufacturers Toyota and Kawasaki, retailers Tokyu Hands and Aoyama, with a popular Drug Store chain using over 10,000 AsReaders, over 350 hospitals worldwide, and a well-known package delivery company in Japan using 30,000 AsReaders.

Sally Murdoch

AsReader

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AsReader to exhibit new solution for self-checkout scanning at booth 3375 at NRF with intro of the RFID DESKTOP Pro News Provided By AsReader November 25, 2026, 19:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Retail, Telecommunications



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