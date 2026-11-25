Parrish Law Firm highlights a $282,500 car accident settlement in Prince William County, Virginia, secured by attorney Jim Parrish and his legal team.

The settlement included $250,000 in liability coverage and $32,500 in underinsured motorist benefits following a Virginia car accident.

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm secured a $282,500 settlement for a client injured in a failure-to-yield car accident in Prince William County, Virginia. The case involved significant injuries, extended medical treatment, and negotiations involving two sources of insurance coverage.The settlement was finalized in October 2026 and included the at-fault driver's full $250,000 liability insurance limit and an additional $32,500 in underinsured motorist (UIM) benefits.**A Serious Car Accident in Prince William County**The collision occurred in October 2023 when the client was driving in Prince William County. According to the client's account, another driver pulled out from a side street without stopping or yielding, causing a serious crash.According to the police report, the other driver was charged with failure to yield.The client was transported by ambulance for emergency medical care. She sustained a concussion and orthopedic injuries that required extended treatment, including injections and care from multiple specialists.Her injuries affected her ability to work and significantly limited her previous level of physical activity.**Insurance Challenges and Additional Coverage**The at-fault driver carried $250,000 in liability insurance, while the injured client's own auto insurance policy provided up to $50,000 in underinsured motorist coverage.A key challenge involved protecting the client's ability to pursue additional UIM benefits while resolving the liability claim.After Parrish Law Firm submitted its policy-limit demand in early 2026, the liability insurer did not tender its full coverage limit until August 2026.The UIM carrier initially maintained that it would not provide additional compensation.**How Jim Parrish and His Team Pursued the Claim**Attorney James "Jim" Parrish, a former insurance defense attorney and founder of Parrish Law Firm, and his legal team reviewed the accident evidence, collected medical records, and investigated the insurance coverage available for the claim.The firm filed suit in Prince William County Circuit Court in October 2025 to protect the client's rights while the claims remained unresolved.The legal team also submitted an expert letter addressing the permanency of the client's injuries.When the liability insurer offered its full $250,000 policy limit, Jim Parrish utilized the "tender and walk" procedure under Virginia Code § 38.2-2206 to accept the liability settlement while preserving the client's UIM claim.The firm subsequently submitted a comprehensive UIM demand package and continued negotiations with the client's insurance carrier.**A $282,500 Settlement**The case ultimately resolved for $282,500, consisting of:- $250,000 from the at-fault driver's liability insurance.- $32,500 in additional underinsured motorist benefits.The liability settlement was accepted in September 2026, and the UIM claim was resolved in October 2026. The lawsuit has formally concluded.The $282,500 represents the gross settlement before attorney fees, case expenses, and any applicable liens.This case demonstrates why reviewing available insurance coverage and protecting potential UIM claims can be important when pursuing compensation after a serious car accident in Virginia.**About The Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm**Founded by former insurance defense attorney James "Jim" Parrish, The Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm represents individuals injured in car accidents and other personal injury matters in Northern Virginia.The firm helps injured individuals understand their legal options and investigate available sources of insurance coverage.For more information, visit .**Disclaimer:** Case results depend on the unique facts and circumstances of each case. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Maximiliano Bustos

Parrish Law Firm, PLLC

+1 571-229-1800

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Parrish Law Firm Secures $282,500 in Prince William County Car Accident Case News Provided By Parrish Law Firm, PLLC November 25, 2026, 19:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Insurance Industry, Law



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