Best of Florida: Winner, Printing & Signage Services

Orlando Weekly Best of Orlando: Second place, Best Custom Signs & Banners

Orlando's Best: Gold, Promotional Products

Recognition from Best of Florida, Orlando Weekly, and Orlando's Best coincides with the company's 20th anniversary

CASSELBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Platinum Signs and Design, LLC, a Casselberry-based provider of custom signage, printing, and promotional products, has received three awards in 2026 as it celebrates 20 years in business.The company was recognized in the following categories:Best of Florida: Winner, Printing & Signage ServicesOrlando Weekly Best of Orlando: Second place, Best Custom Signs & BannersOrlando's Best: Gold, Promotional ProductsThe awards come in the company's 20th year of serving businesses across Central Florida. Since opening, Platinum Signs and Design has grown from a local sign shop into a full-service provider covering graphic design, site surveys, permitting, engineering, fabrication, and installation. It's work also includes vehicle wraps, banners, commercial printing, apparel, laser engraving, and promotional products for clients in retail, hospitality, healthcare, real estate, construction, education, and other industries.“Reaching our 20th year is a milestone, and receiving recognition from three different organizations in the same year means a great deal to our team,” said Yesha Patel, co-owner of Platinum Signs and Design.“These awards reflect the work our designers, production staff, and installers do every day, and the trust our customers place in us. We are grateful to everyone who voted for us and to the clients who have worked with us over the past two decades.”The 2026 recognition builds on a record of local honors. The company was named Best Sign Shop in Orlando's Best in both 2023 and 2024, and was a finalist for Best Professional Services at the 2024 Ovations Awards, where Ms. Patel was also named Businesswoman of the Year.Platinum Signs and Design serves Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, and Polk counties, including Orlando, Winter Park, Sanford, Altamonte Springs, Oviedo, Lake Mary, and Kissimmee. The company is a certified minority business enterprise and a member of several regional chambers of commerce and industry associations.About Platinum Signs and Design, LLCPlatinum Signs and Design, LLC is a full-service signage and printing companylocated at 352 Melody Ln W, Casselberry, FL 32707.The company provides design, permitting, engineering, production, and installation of custom signs, vehicle graphics, banners, apparel, and promotional products for businesses throughout Central Florida. For more information, visit or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

Yesha Patel

Platinum Signs And Design LLC.

+1 407-971-3640

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Platinum Signs and Design Earns Three 2026 Industry Awards as It Marks 20 Years in Central Florida News Provided By Yesha Patel, Platinum Signs And Design LLC. November 25, 2026, 19:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR



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